10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 4, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Northern Elders back National Assembly, ask Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Wednesday joined the growing call for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists in the country. Read more

2. Igbo leaders urge Nigerian govt to demilitarise South East, embrace dialogue

Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) has called on the Federal Government to immediately demilitarise the South-East and embrace dialogue to resolve any security threat to Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State. Read more

3. Afenifere knocks Tinubu, Osoba, Akande over derailment of restructuring

The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has berated the trio of Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba and Bisi Akande over the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to commence the restructuring process in the country. Read more

4. Okupe implores Nigerian govt to release IPOB leader, Kanu, for peace in South-East

A former presidential aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has charged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the sake of peace in the South-East region. Read more

5. NGX: Investors lose N19bn as Sterling Bank, Honeywell fail to stop market’s slide

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N19.8 billion as the bourse stuck between the bears and the bulls at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

6. Number of borrowers in Nigeria jumps to five-year high —IMF

The number of borrowers approaching financial institutions for loans jumped to its highest level in five years according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Read more

7. Kukah calls for peaceful governorship election in Anambra

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Bishop Matthew Kukah, on Wednesday charged the people of Anambra to ensure a credible governorship election in the state. Read more

8. HURIWA urges IPOB to withdraw sit-at-home order in South-East

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Wednesday urged the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw the ongoing stay-at-home order in the South-East because of its impacts on the region’s economy. Read more

9. Court to rule on final forfeiture of $899,600 recovered from Abuja apartment January 2022

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday reserved ruling on the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the final forfeiture of the sum of $899,600 recovered from an apartment in Abuja till January 31, 2022. Read more

10. UCL: Liverpool beat Atletico to reach last-16, Ajax stun Dortmund to go through

Liverpool have clinched their spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night. Read more

