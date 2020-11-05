10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, November 5, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigeria drops to 146th position in Corruption Perception Index

Nigeria has dropped to 146th position in the latest Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. Read more

2. PDP rejects planned social media censorship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday rejected the planned censorship of social media by the Federal Government. Read more

3. ‘Fresh $1.2b loan will plunge Nigeria’s economy into devastating pitfall,’ PDP cautions Nigerian govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed concern over fresh plans by the Federal Government to secure an additional $1.2 billion loan from the Brazilian government. Read more

4. ‘We are ready to suspend strike,’ ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday declared its readiness to end the nine-month industrial action and return to the classroom. Read more

5. INEC to begin voter registration in 2021

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Wednesday the commission would begin another round of voter registration in the first quarter of 2021. Read more

6. Buhari approves upward review of police salaries —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that President Buhari has approved the upward review of salaries of police officers. Read more

7. NSE: Market scrapes weak gain as trade volume declines

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded marginal appreciation on Wednesday amidst liquidity concerns that saw trade volume fall by 14.8% over the previous session. Read more

8. Oil prices jump after Trump’s faulty claim to victory, Bonny Light up $1.29

Oil prices climbed by around 3% on Wednesday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s false claim to electoral victory in a keen race at a time millions of votes were waiting to be counted and the final result was yet to be announced, Reuters reported. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to borrow $1.2bn from Brazil to finance agriculture

Nigeria will borrow $1.2 billion from Brazil to fund various agricultural schemes next year, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed told the House of Representatives at a budget defence session on Tuesday. Read more

10. UCL: Barcelona survive Kyiv scare after Man Utd stunned by Basaksehir

Spanish giants Barcelona maintained their 100% start to the Champions League season after beating Dynamo Kyiv on matchday three on Wednesday night. Read more

