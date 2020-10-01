10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. PDP charges Buhari to reposition government The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government. Read more 2. 201 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,848; death toll now 1,112 Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 201 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more 3. INDEPENDENCE: Ogun govt imposes curfew on state The Ogun State government has imposed a curfew on the state starting from Wednesday. Read more 4. INDEPENDENCE: Police ban rallies, protests in Lagos The Lagos State Police Command has banned protests and rallies in the state on October 1. Read more 5. Appeal Court nullifies police recruitment of 10,000 constables The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday nullified last year’s recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force. Read more

6. FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines as UAE reverses visa restriction on Nigerians

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to resume the issuance of visas to Nigerians. Read more

7. NSE: Bull run continues as market capitalisation crosses the N14 trillion mark

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains on Wednesday, advancing by N116.724 billion, with heavyweight stocks such as Total, Dangote Cement, MTN and GTB accounting mostly for the upward drift. Read more

8. Oil prices drop again, as surging virus count stokes demand fears; Bonny Light sheds $1.25

Oil prices depreciated for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with an upward drift in Covid-19 infections heightening fears that additional curbs on economic activity around the world might hinder fuel demand recovery, Reuters reported. Read more

9. NERC suspends hike on electricity tariff

In line with the agreement reached between the federal government and the organised labour, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Tuesday night issued an order suspending the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days. Read more

10. Troost-Ekong says ‘big brother’ Ighalo influenced decision to join Watford

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has revealed the reason why he left Serie A club Udinese to Championship side, Watford. Read more</p

