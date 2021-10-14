10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 14, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps begin debate on 2022 budget, decry Nigeria’s debt profile

The House of Representatives on Wednesday decried the country’s rising debt profile as worrisome. Read more

2. IPOB’s sit-at-home order politicized – Uzodinma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Wednesday the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) directive in the South-East has been politicized and is no longer obeyed in the state. Read more

3. Masari decries release of bandits, others by courts

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has faulted the release of suspected bandits, rapists, and other criminals by the courts. Read more

4. Anambra deputy gov, Okeke, dumps APGA for APC

Ahead of the November governorship election in the state, deputy governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. Court fines Fani-Kayode N200,000, threatens to revoke his bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fined a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, a sum of N200,000 for being absent at his re-arraignment, saying he stands the risk of having his bail revoked if he fails to pay the fine. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021

6. Nigeria needs N350tr for execution of capital projects – Finance minister

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Clement Agba, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would need at least N350trillion for the execution of capital projects in the next five years. Read more

7. CBN releases guidelines on how income not allowed in Shari’ah is disposed

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a guideline to Non-Interest Financial Institutions (NIFIS) on the disposal of Non-Permissible Income (NPI). Read more

8. Nigerian govt sets December 1 deadline for civil servants to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Government on Wednesday set a December 1 deadline for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

9. Uzodinma urges Nigerian govt to compensate South-East for civil war losses

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to compensate the people of the South-East for the losses recorded during the country’s civil war of more than 50 years ago. Read more

10. D’Tigress to get owed entitlements as Sports Ministry orders CBN to begin payment

The protest by the Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, may have paid off as the Ministry of Sports has ordered the commencement of payment of the team’s entitlements. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions