10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Adeboye backs #EndSARS protest

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has endorsed the ongoing #ENDARS protests across the country. Read more

2. FG arraigns ex-ministry official over alleged diversion of N45m school feeding fund

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned a former accountant with the Federal Ministry of Education, Matthew Inabo, over alleged diversion of about N45 million meant for the Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme. Read more

3. Buhari seeks NASS approval for establishment of agency on recovery of stolen assets

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the National Assembly approval for a bill, seeking the establishment of an agency on the recovery of stolen assets in the country. Read more

4. POLICE BRUTALITY: House, NBA to collaborate on new law —Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives will collaborate with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on a proposed law it is working on to address police brutality and other issues, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. Read more

5. FEC approves payment of Nigeria’s $2m annual contribution to West African Power Pool

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the payment of the country’s 2020 annual contribution to the West African Power Pool (WAPP). Read more

6. PDP governors reject new Police Act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Wednesday demanded the repeal of some sections of the Police Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari over constitutional breaches. Read more

7. NSE: Bank stocks dominate trade as market closes flat

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed flat on Wednesday as buy and sell pressures drew level, with bank stocks driving trade. Read more

8. Nigerian govt will ban milk importation in 2022– Minister

The Nigerian government will seek to proscribe milk imports by 2022 as Africa’s biggest economy eyes self-sufficiency in dairy production, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Sabo Nanono said on Tuesday. Read more

9. Nigeria now Africa’s biggest rice-producing nation –Agric minister

Nigeria has become Africa’s biggest rice producer, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Sabo Nanono said in Abuja on Tuesday at an occasion commemorating the 2020 World Food Day. Read more

10. NIGERIA @60: List of 60 Nigerian sports icons ready, as FG prepares for celebration

The list is ready, of 60 Nigerian sports icons set to be honoured in commemoration of Nigeria’s Diamond jubilee independence celebration. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions