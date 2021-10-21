10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. El-Rufai backs National Assembly, asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorist

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits causing mayhem in the North-West as terrorists. Read more

2. Afenifere knocks Nigerian govt over Kanu’s amended charges

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday criticised the Federal Government for filing amended charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

3. Nothing has changed with Police since 2020 #EndSARS protests – Atedo Peterside

The founder of Stanbic IBTC and renowned economist, Atedo Peterside, has berated the policing system in the country. Read more

4. Nigerian govt maintains stand, says Lekki #EndSARS shooting a ‘phantom massacre’

One year after the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State by security operatives, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has maintained his stand that the said killing was a “phantom massacre”. Read more

5. Amnesty decries lack of justice for victims of police brutality, one year after #EndSARS protests

The human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has decried a lack of justice over police brutalities and extra-judicial killings meted to citizens and youths despite the #EndSARS agitations a year ago. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021

6. NGX Group among top gainers as Nigeria’s capital market investment hits N21.52tr

The Nigerian capital market returned from the Eid-ul-Maulud holiday with a 0.25 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Like Kaduna, Ondo civil servants get ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Ondo State government on Wednesday ordered all civil servants in the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine latest by November 1. Read more

8. Oyo govt promotes 16,500 teachers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the promotion of 16,500 public primary school teachers across the state. Read more

9. EFCC to arraign ex-NSITF chief for alleged N69bn fraud Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) will arraign the former chairperson of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, for alleged N69 billion fraud at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on Thursday. Read more

10. UCL: Ronaldo seals incredible Man Utd comeback win against Atalanta as Chelsea thrash Malmo

Premier League side Manchester United were in superb form on Wednesday night as they came from two goals down to seal a 3-2 win over Serie A’s Atalanta. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now