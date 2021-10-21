News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 21, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. El-Rufai backs National Assembly, asks Buhari to declare bandits as terrorist
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits causing mayhem in the North-West as terrorists. Read more
2. Afenifere knocks Nigerian govt over Kanu’s amended charges
The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday criticised the Federal Government for filing amended charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more
3. Nothing has changed with Police since 2020 #EndSARS protests – Atedo Peterside
The founder of Stanbic IBTC and renowned economist, Atedo Peterside, has berated the policing system in the country. Read more
4. Nigerian govt maintains stand, says Lekki #EndSARS shooting a ‘phantom massacre’
One year after the killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State by security operatives, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has maintained his stand that the said killing was a “phantom massacre”. Read more
5. Amnesty decries lack of justice for victims of police brutality, one year after #EndSARS protests
The human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has decried a lack of justice over police brutalities and extra-judicial killings meted to citizens and youths despite the #EndSARS agitations a year ago. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021
6. NGX Group among top gainers as Nigeria’s capital market investment hits N21.52tr
The Nigerian capital market returned from the Eid-ul-Maulud holiday with a 0.25 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
7. Like Kaduna, Ondo civil servants get ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine
The Ondo State government on Wednesday ordered all civil servants in the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine latest by November 1. Read more
8. Oyo govt promotes 16,500 teachers
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the promotion of 16,500 public primary school teachers across the state. Read more
9. EFCC to arraign ex-NSITF chief for alleged N69bn fraud Thursday
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) will arraign the former chairperson of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, for alleged N69 billion fraud at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on Thursday. Read more
10. UCL: Ronaldo seals incredible Man Utd comeback win against Atalanta as Chelsea thrash Malmo
Premier League side Manchester United were in superb form on Wednesday night as they came from two goals down to seal a 3-2 win over Serie A’s Atalanta. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...