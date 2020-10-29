10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigeria records 147 new cases of COVID-19 as deaths, recovery data updated
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 147 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Adamawa governor signs Executive Order on house-to-house search for looted items
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed an Executive Order authorizing a house-to-house search for items looted in public and private storage facilities in the state. Read more
3. Court rejects EFCC’s request for arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, rejected the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s request to issue a warrant of arrest against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. Read more
4. FG, ASUU meet again on varsity strike
The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resumed talks on the ongoing efforts to end the eight-month-old strike by the university lecturers on Monday. Read more
5. US rejects Okonjo-Iweala as consensus candidate for WTO’s top job
The United States has rejected Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the consensus candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s top job. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 28
6. Nigeria now generates 13,000MW —Minister of Power
The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, said on Wednesday Nigeria’s installed power generation capacity had increased from 8,000MW to 13,000MW in the last five years. Read more
7. NSE: Nestle, Total, Dangote Cement drive gains as Nigerian stocks hit 9-month high
The Nigerian stock market hit reached its highest level since January on Wednesday as the massive rush to purchase heavyweight stocks led by Nestle, Total, Dangote Sugar, Conoil and Flour mills accounted mainly for the day’s N239.026 billion gain. Read more
8. Oil price falls by 3% as U.S crude inventory rise fuel fears of glut
Oil prices slipped by nearly 3% on Wednesday, wiping out most of the previous session’s gains as a build in the U.S crude stocks and rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe stoked fears of a supply glut and lower fuel demand. Read more
9. Airtel Africa declares $1.5c interim dividend
Telecommunications and mobile money services provider, Airtel Africa Plc, Wednesday said it would pay its shareholders an interim dividend of $1.5c (one and five cents of the US dollar) per ordinary share around 11 December 2020. Read more
10. UCL: Ronaldo-less Juve beaten by Barca as five-star Man Utd thrash Leipzig
In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Spanish giants, Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Read more
- Oduduru’s foundation provides ‘education, good life’ to orphans, 18 so far on scholarship - October 29, 2020
- Police arrests, parades 201 suspected looters in Abuja - October 29, 2020
- France cautions its citizens in Muslim countries to watch out for backlash - October 29, 2020