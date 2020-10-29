10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 29, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria records 147 new cases of COVID-19 as deaths, recovery data updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 147 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Adamawa governor signs Executive Order on house-to-house search for looted items

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed an Executive Order authorizing a house-to-house search for items looted in public and private storage facilities in the state. Read more

3. Court rejects EFCC’s request for arrest warrant against Alison-Madueke

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, rejected the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s request to issue a warrant of arrest against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. Read more

4. FG, ASUU meet again on varsity strike

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resumed talks on the ongoing efforts to end the eight-month-old strike by the university lecturers on Monday. Read more

5. US rejects Okonjo-Iweala as consensus candidate for WTO’s top job

The United States has rejected Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the consensus candidate for the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s top job. Read more

