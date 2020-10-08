10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 8, 2020

1. Akeredolu deserves re-election for his good works in Ondo —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday applauded the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his massive developmental projects in the state, saying he deserved to be elected for a second term. Read more

2. IGP warns politicians against violence during Ondo election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday warned politicians against actions and utterances that would compromise next weekend’s governorship election in Ondo State. Read more

3. ‘Scrap redundant agencies to reduce cost of governance,’ Senate tells FG

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to scrap redundant agencies in order to save the cost of governance in the country. Read more

4. Buhari approves Okhiria’s re-appointment as NRC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of Freeborn Okhiria’s appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). Read more

5. FG approves $3.02bn for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge. Read more

6. NSE: Profit-taking puts the stopper on 12-day gaining spell

Traders rushing to recoup investments by leveraging the recent uptrend in the equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) spurred the cessation of the 12-day bull run on the bourse on Wednesday, with profit-taking efforts causing an N143.747 billion loss. Read more

7. Senate to probe alleged illicit, excess charges by banks

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to investigate the alleged illicit and excess charges by commercial banks in the country. Read more

8. Okonjo Iweala, South Korea’s Myung-hee emerge last two in WTO’s leadership race

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, has made the cut for the last voting round for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Read more

9. Ortom urges Buhari to heed calls for restructuring of Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed calls for urgent restructuring of the country to save it from total collapse. Read more

10. Full house in Austria as Super Eagles train ahead Algeria friendly

All invited Super Eagles players expected in Austria for the international friendly against Algeria have arrived and training has resumed. Read more