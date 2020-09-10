10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 10, 2020

1. FG, NARD reach agreement on doctors’ demands

The Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday reached an agreement on some of the issues raised by the health workers. Read more

2. Criticism of hike in price of petrol, electricity has exposed PDP, Atiku’s hypocrisy —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being hypocritical by criticizing the Federal Government’s decision to end fuel subsidy and deregulate the industry. Read more

3. BREAKING: 176 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 55,632; death toll now 1,070

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Mess with Ekiti PDP structure and I’ll face you squarely, Fayose warns Makinde

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday warned Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and other states in the South-West. Read more

5. Suswam charges FG to probe Gana’s killing by soldiers

A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to investigate the killing of the state’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana. Read more

