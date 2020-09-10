10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 10, 2020

1. FG, NARD reach agreement on doctors’ demands
The Federal Government and National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday reached an agreement on some of the issues raised by the health workers. Read more
2. Criticism of hike in price of petrol, electricity has exposed PDP, Atiku’s hypocrisy —APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being hypocritical by criticizing the Federal Government’s decision to end fuel subsidy and deregulate the industry. Read more
3. BREAKING: 176 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 55,632; death toll now 1,070
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
4. Mess with Ekiti PDP structure and I’ll face you squarely, Fayose warns Makinde
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday warned Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti and other states in the South-West. Read more
5. Suswam charges FG to probe Gana’s killing by soldiers
A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan, on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to investigate the killing of the state’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 9
The police on Wednesday produced Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the Liberation Movement, Vijah Opuama, in court. Read more
7. 30% of Nigeria’s petrol needs smuggled to neighbouring countries daily –Report
About 30% of petrol product meant for local consumption is smuggled out of Nigeria on a daily basis to neighbouring countries, where fuel subsidy is not operational. Read more
8. CBN fires back at NESG, claims it protected economy from extraordinary shock
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday issued a rejoinder to a recent press release by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), attacking some of the policy measures taken by the regulator in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
9. Nigerian govt’s debt hits N24.52tn –CBN
The total debt of the Nigerian government (not including states and the Federal Capital Territory) came to N24.52 trillion at the end of March, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in its ‘Economy Monthly Report’ for May issued on Tuesday. Read more
10. Etebo delighted to join ‘big and historic club’ Galatasaray on loan from Stoke
Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight after completing a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray on Wednesday. Read more
