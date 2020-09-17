10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 17, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 126 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 56,604; death toll now 1,091

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. PDP hails UK govt’s decision to sanction election riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday night described as commendable the United Kingdom’s decision to impose a visa ban and seizure of assets belonging to perpetrators of election fraud ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Read more

3. PACAC rejects proposed amendment of EFCC Act, criticises AGF Malami

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Wednesday described as fraud, a proposed bill for the amendment of the Act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

4. FUEL PRICE HIKE: TUC letter to Buhari misplaced —Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday the seven-day ultimatum given the Federal Government to reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was misplaced. Read more

5. NLC gives FG 14-day ultimatum to reverse fuel price, electricity tariff hikes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to reverse the increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff or face civil unrest nationwide. Read more

6. Nigeria, other W.African nations to create maritime development bank, to raise $850m capital

Nigeria will join other West African countries to establish a maritime development bank focused on transformation and expansion in the region in a bid to raise $850 million debt and equity capital, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said on Monday. Read more

7. NSE: Market extends loss by N1.2bn as profit-taking deepens

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded loss for the second day on Wednesday as profit-taking continued among speculators, bringing the total market value down by N1.162 billion. Read more

8. Nigerian govt charges contractors to deliver Lagos-Ibadan rail project by December

The Nigerian government has issued contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project an ultimatum to deliver the project by year end. Read more

9. Nigeria, others could lose 3.5m aviation jobs, $35bn to COVID-19 this year —IATA

The weight of the coronavirus crisis on air travel might cost the Nigerian and other African economies 3.5 million aviation jobs, triggering a contraction of continental Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $35 billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. Read more

10. Neymar gets two-match ban, his claim of racial abuse to be investigated

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has been handed a two-match ban after he was shown a red card in his side’s Ligue 1 game against rivals Marseille. Read more

