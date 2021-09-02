News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 2, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Only PDP NEC can suspend me – Secondus
The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said on Wednesday only the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has the power to suspend him. Read more
2. APC approves inauguration of ward executives, holds local govt congresses September 4
The All Progress Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the immediate inauguration of ward executives elected during the party’s recent ward congresses. Read more
3. Reps resume probe of alleged non-remittance of N10.6bn Customs duties by banks
The House of Representatives on Wednesday resumed the inquest into the alleged non-remittance of N10.6 billion Customs and Excise duties collected by five commercial banks in the country. Read more
4. Why I sacked power, agric ministers – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, and his Agricultural counterpart, Mohammed Nanono, were disengaged in a bid to reinvigorate the cabinet. Read more
5. NLC vows to fight proposed increment in electricity tariff
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that it will deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in labour laws for the defense of workers’ rights to resist an increase in electricity tariff. Read more
6. 73 students abducted from Zamfara college – Police
The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 73 students from the Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun Local Government Area of the state. Read more
7. Falana urges Buhari to pardon convicted soldiers
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to grant pardon to 70 soldiers convicted for mutiny during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Read more
8. Court orders forfeiture of house, funds belonging to Gov Abiodun’s ex-aide, Rufai, over $350k fraud
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the funds and properties traced to Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is currently facing charges of fraud in the United States. Read more
9. Teacher suspended for defiling 14 female pupils in Niger State
The Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has suspended a Grade Two teacher of the Central Primary School, Karabonde, in Borgu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Usman Galadima, for allegedly defiling 14 female pupils of the school. Read more
10. Ronaldo breaks int’l goalscoring record, seals dramatic win for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time leading men’s international goalscorer after scoring a brace for Portugal against Republic of Ireland. Read more
