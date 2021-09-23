News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 23, 2021
1. ‘Buhari repaying Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan’s loans,’ says Senate committee
The Chairman Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Wednesday blamed past governments for Nigeria’s debt burden. Read more
2. ‘Third force coalition not a threat to APC in 2023,’ Senate spokesman mocks Jega, Utomi
The Chairman of the Senate Committee of Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, on Wednesday, mocked the third force coalition formed by politicians as an alternative platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election. Read more
3. ‘No going back on anti-open grazing law,’ Akeredolu replies El-Rufai
The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said on Wednesday there was no going back on the anti-open grazing law in the Southern part of Nigeria. Read more
4. Exposing sponsors of terrorism will jeopardize investigation – Malami
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, explained why the Federal Government decided not to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria at the moment. Read more
5. IPOB vows total shutdown of South-East if Nigerian govt fails to produce Kanu in next hearing
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned of an impending shutdown of economic activities in the South-East if the Federal Government refuses to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court. Read more
6. Nigerian govt is a bully, ignorant, and reason businesses fail in Nigeria — Prof Utomi
Nigerian Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has described government authorities as bullies behind the failure of businesses operating in Africa’s largest economy. Read more
7. Bearish run in Nigeria’s market capital persists as investors lose N11bn
The Nigerian capital market remained in its bearish state with shareholders’ investment crashing by 0.05 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more
8. Youths accuse Sokoto commissioner of working with bandits, set house ablaze
Angry youths on Wednesday burnt down the country home of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Security and Career Studies, Col. Garba Moyi (retd), for allegedly working with bandits. Read more
9. Nigerien, 4 four others, arrested for supplying fuel, bread to terrorists
A national of Niger Republic, Lawal Shu’aibu, has been arrested alongside four others by the Katsina State Police Command for allegedly supplying fuel, bread and other food items to terrorists and bandits. Read more
10. Reps to probe Sports Ministry over failed drug tests of team Nigeria at Olympics
The House of Representatives has confirmed an investigation into the causes of the failure of Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics regarding doping tests. Read more
