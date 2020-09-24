10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning

1. 111 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,724; death toll now 1,102

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. EDO: Nigeria’s democracy on the right path – Clark

A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Wednesday hailed the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. Read more

3. NIDCOM reacts to report on embassy invitation of police to arrest Nigerians in Switzerland

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Wednesday dismissed claims that staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Switzerland called the police to arrest Nigerians in the European nation. Read more

4. Governors meet on impending NLC strike Thursday

Governors of the 36 states of the federation will meet on Thursday in a bid to avert the impending industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress over the recent increase in the petrol price. Read more

5. Nigerian govt to sell presidential jet

The Federal Government on Wednesday put up for sale one of the jets in the presidential fleet. Read more

6. FG approves $1.9bn Nigeria-Niger Republic rail project

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved the release of $1.9billion for the construction of a rail line linking Nigeria with the Niger Republic. Read more

7. NSE: Bellwethers drive N67 billion gain

For the second straight day running, the Nigerian stock market recorded gain on Wednesday as the volume of equities put up for sale, particularly bellwether stock, outweighed investors’ demand. Read more

8. President Buhari reportedly signs Petroleum Industry Bill

President Buhari may have endorsed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which seeks to reform the Nigerian oil and gas industry through liberalisation of its operations and processes by stripping it of the array of bureaucratic and structural bottlenecks that has run it aground for years, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing four sources close to the action. Read more

9. Oil prices rise on U.S. fuel inventory drop, Bonny Light up by 52 cents

Oil prices lifted on Wednesday following a report showing U.S. fuel stocks fell, much as a build in oil output and a swelling in coronavirus cases, which feed fears of slowing demand, limited gains. Read more

10. NIGERIA @60: Sports Ministry to celebrate 60 sporting icons for 60 days

As part of its plans ahead of Nigeria’s 60th Independence celebration, the Ministry of Youth and Sports says it would celebrate 60 sporting icons in the country. Read more

