10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 3, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 216 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,463; death toll now 1,027

Nigeria recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Read more

2. PDP rejects fuel price, electricity tariff hikes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday rejected the hike in the pump price of petrol and proposed hike in the electricity tariff by the Federal Government. Read more

3. Directors to lose jobs as Nigerian govt mulls merger of aviation agencies

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would soon undertake a major restructuring in the industry. Read more

4. EFCC re-arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram,’ two others for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka ‘Mama Boko Haram’, at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged fraud. Read more

5. FEC approves N13bn for automation of Lagos and Abuja airports, two others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N13billion for the automation of safety equipment at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and three other airports in the country. Read more

6. Gbajabiamila arrives Ghana to resolve dispute over traders’ levy, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived in Accra, Ghana, in a bid to resolve the dispute trailing the $1million levy imposed on Nigerian traders in the West African country. Read more

7. Buhari approves release of food items from strategic reserves to stem hike in food prices

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the release of food items from the nation’s strategic reserves in a bid to tackle the high cost of food in the country. Read more

8. Nigeria’s total trade falls by 27.3% in second quarter –NBS

Nigeria’s total trade value plunged by 27.30% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the first quarter, and by 27.46% when set beside the figure for the corresponding period of 2019, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Read more

9. UBA half year profit falls by 22%, declares N0.17 interim dividend

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tuesday announced its profit for half-year 2020 crumbled by 21.7% compared to the same period of 2019.

Read more

10. New Super Falcons coach to be announced soon, says Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick said a new coach would soon be announced to head the national women’s team, the Super Falcons. Read more

