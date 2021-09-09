Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 9, 2021

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Benue govt accuses Miyetti Allah of dictating governance in Nigeria

The Benue State government on Wednesday accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore of dictating how Nigeria is being governed. Read more

2. ‘Umahi has gone beyond redemption in sycophancy,’ Wike tackles Ebonyi gov over Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday knocked his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, for praying that God would give Nigeria a kind-hearted leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Read more

3. Drama in court, as DSS lawyer claims armed robbers stole file on Sunday Igboho’s aide’s

Counsel for Department of States Services (DSS) I. Awo on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, that he could not continue hearing in a case instituted against the DSS by 12 supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Read more

4. ‘Call EFCC to order,’ Parties tell Buhari

The Allied Political Parties for Good Governance on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order. Read more

5. Kogi is now an oil-producing state – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Wednesday the state has become the first oil-producing state in Northern Nigeria. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021

6. International Breweries, SCOA among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.12%

The market capitalization in the Nigeria capital market crashed by 0.12 percent at the close of business on Wednesday. Read more

7. Zamfara govt intercepts bandits’ food, fuel suppliers

The Zamfara State government has incepted vehicles conveying food, drinks, and fuel to various bandit camps in the state. Read more

8. FG approves deployment of 5G network in Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the policy on the deployment of Fifth Generation network popularly known as 5G in Nigeria. Read more

9. Police arrests eight suspected killers of ex-gov Dariye’s father

Police operatives have arrested eight suspected killers of 93-year-old Mr. Defwan Dariye, father of former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye. Read more

10. NDLEA arrests one, seizes N5.8bn worth of drugs at Lagos Port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one suspect and seized drugs worth N6 billion at the Apapa port in Lagos. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × five =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...