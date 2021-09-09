10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 9, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Benue govt accuses Miyetti Allah of dictating governance in Nigeria

The Benue State government on Wednesday accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore of dictating how Nigeria is being governed. Read more

2. ‘Umahi has gone beyond redemption in sycophancy,’ Wike tackles Ebonyi gov over Buhari

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday knocked his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, for praying that God would give Nigeria a kind-hearted leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Read more

3. Drama in court, as DSS lawyer claims armed robbers stole file on Sunday Igboho’s aide’s

Counsel for Department of States Services (DSS) I. Awo on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, that he could not continue hearing in a case instituted against the DSS by 12 supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Read more

4. ‘Call EFCC to order,’ Parties tell Buhari

The Allied Political Parties for Good Governance on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order. Read more

5. Kogi is now an oil-producing state – Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Wednesday the state has become the first oil-producing state in Northern Nigeria. Read more

6. International Breweries, SCOA among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.12%

The market capitalization in the Nigeria capital market crashed by 0.12 percent at the close of business on Wednesday. Read more

7. Zamfara govt intercepts bandits’ food, fuel suppliers

The Zamfara State government has incepted vehicles conveying food, drinks, and fuel to various bandit camps in the state. Read more

8. FG approves deployment of 5G network in Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the policy on the deployment of Fifth Generation network popularly known as 5G in Nigeria. Read more

9. Police arrests eight suspected killers of ex-gov Dariye’s father

Police operatives have arrested eight suspected killers of 93-year-old Mr. Defwan Dariye, father of former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye. Read more

10. NDLEA arrests one, seizes N5.8bn worth of drugs at Lagos Port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one suspect and seized drugs worth N6 billion at the Apapa port in Lagos. Read more

