10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigerian govt insists on NIN/SIM verification
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said on Monday the Federal Government would not go back on its directive on the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards by Nigerians. Read more
2. Rivers tightens security at prisons, police stations after Biafran group’s threat
The Rivers State government has reinforced security at the Port Harcourt Correctional centre, as well as the various police stations in the city due to fears of possible attacks. Read more
3. Ballot not court should determine who wins election – Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday called for the strengthening of the nation’s electoral system to restore the integrity of the ballot. Read more
4. Why APC may lose 2023 election – PGF chief
The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces a big challenge retaining the electoral advantages of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Read more
5. At last Fayose accepts Makinde as PDP leader in South-West
The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday acknowledged the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021
6. Gbajabiamila says National Assembly won’t interfere in agitation for LG autonomy
The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the issue of local government autonomy was not for the National Assembly to address. Read more
7. Nigeria’s stock market Investors lose N70bn as Stanbic IBTC, Guinness crash
The capital market’s share value declined by 0.40 percent on Monday as investors undervalued stocks pushed the All Share Index to 38,712.55. Read more
8. Gunmen reportedly abduct 15 traders in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted at least 15 traders in Katsina States. Read more
9. WHO scores Enugu high in COVID-19, Yellow fever response
The World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the Enugu State government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Yellow fever in the state. Read more
10. Many feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community
Scores of residents in a village in the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State have reportedly been killed, while houses and property worth millions of naira have been lost following an attack by men suspected to be herdsmen. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...