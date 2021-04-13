 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigerian govt insists on NIN/SIM verification

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said on Monday the Federal Government would not go back on its directive on the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards by Nigerians. Read more

2. Rivers tightens security at prisons, police stations after Biafran group’s threat

The Rivers State government has reinforced security at the Port Harcourt Correctional centre, as well as the various police stations in the city due to fears of possible attacks. Read more

3. Ballot not court should determine who wins election – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday called for the strengthening of the nation’s electoral system to restore the integrity of the ballot. Read more

4. Why APC may lose 2023 election – PGF chief

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces a big challenge retaining the electoral advantages of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Read more

5. At last Fayose accepts Makinde as PDP leader in South-West

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday acknowledged the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 12, 2021

6. Gbajabiamila says National Assembly won’t interfere in agitation for LG autonomy

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the issue of local government autonomy was not for the National Assembly to address. Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market Investors lose N70bn as Stanbic IBTC, Guinness crash

The capital market’s share value declined by 0.40 percent on Monday as investors undervalued stocks pushed the All Share Index to 38,712.55. Read more

8. Gunmen reportedly abduct 15 traders in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted at least 15 traders in Katsina States. Read more

9. WHO scores Enugu high in COVID-19, Yellow fever response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the Enugu State government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Yellow fever in the state. Read more

10. Many feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi community

Scores of residents in a village in the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State have reportedly been killed, while houses and property worth millions of naira have been lost following an attack by men suspected to be herdsmen. Read more

Opinions

