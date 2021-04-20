10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. South-East siege continues as gunmen attack Anambra zonal police headquarters

Unknown gunmen on Monday morning razed the zone 13 police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State. Read more

2. ‘Ebubeagu a joke, mockery,’ IPOB mocks South-East governors over new security outfit

For the umpteenth time, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday reaffirmed its total rejection of the newly-formed South-East security outfit, EBUBEAGU. Read more

3. INEC threatens to boycott parties’ congresses over violence

Worried by the increasing rate of violence during parties’ congresses, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday threatened to boycott future exercise if the safety of its staff is not guaranteed by the organisers. Read more

4. Nigerians drag Buhari’s aide, Bashir, over #PantamiWillStay tweet

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has come under severe attacks by Nigerians on social media following a tweet he put up tagged #PantamiWillStay, which seemed to lend support to the embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Read more

5. No increase in petrol price in May, NNPC assures

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says there will be no increase in pump price of petrol in the country in May. Read more

6. Bureaux De Change operators charge CBN to counter use of cryptocurrency for Diaspora remittances

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) on Tuesday charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce measures that would counter the use of cryptocurrencies for Diaspora remittances. Read more

7. 12 die in Benue fuel tanker explosion

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed that 12 persons were killed in a tanker explosion at Oshigbudu, Agatu local government area of Benue State. Read more

8. Woman brutally assaults 13-year-old daughter with a razor blade

A trader, Priye Richman, who distributes locally-made bread popularly known as “Madiga”, has been arrested by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command for allegedly inflicting life-threatening injuries with a razor blade on her 13-year-old daughter, Ebimi Tokoye, over alleged theft of N1,500. Read more

9. Three INEC staff die in Borno auto crash

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday confirmed the death of three of its staff in an auto accident in Borno State. Read more

10. Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge

Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the Premier League club. Read more

