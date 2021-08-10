10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Ghost Monday: Owerri, Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi on lockdown as ordered by IPOB, one reportedly killed

The commercial city of Aba, Abia State, Nnewi and Onitsha in Anambra State as well as Owerri in Imo State were on Monday placed on lockdown by residents who refused to exit their houses or carry out commercial activities in compliance with a directive by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

2. I agree with IBB, Nigerian leaders today are far more corrupt –Anambra ex-gov, Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said he agrees with the views of the former military president of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) that Nigerian leaders today are far more corrupt now than they were during the military era. Read more

3. Secondus vows to continue as PDP National Chairman, dismisses reports of resignation

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has revealed that he will not resign his position. Read more

4. Nigeria’s insecurity politically-motivated – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday described the current insecurity in Nigeria as politically motivated. Read more

5. NSE: Market cap down by 0.64% as investors lose N130bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N130 billion at the close of business on Monday. Read more

6. Nigerian Army claims two Boko Haram commanders, 335 others surrendered to troops in North-East

The Nigerian Army claimed on Monday two senior commanders of the Boko Haram sect and 335 fighters have surrendered to troops in the North- East. Read more

7. US govt submits 97,000-page fraud evidence against ex-aide to Ogun gov, Rufai

The United States Government has submitted a 97,000-page fraud evidence against Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who was indicted for alleged conspiracy, wire fraud, and identity theft. Read more

8. Nigerian Army foil terrorists’ attack on Borno town

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have thwarted an attempted attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Damboa town in Borno State. Read more

8. Court remands Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV CEO, Ataga, in prison for 30 daysn

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has remanded Chidinma Ojukwu, and Adedapo Quadri over alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Read more

9. Fuel tanker crushes five to death in Ibadan

At least five persons were crushed to death by a petrol tanker along the new Ife-Ibadan road, Egbeda local government area of Oyo State on Monday. Read more

10. Iwuala pens three-year deal with Tunisian club Esperance

Super Eagles forward, Anayo Iwuala has signed for Tunisian Club Esperance Sportive De Tunis. Read more

