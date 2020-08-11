10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 46,867; deaths now 950

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 290 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. FG charges Nigerians on safety measures as COVID-19 deaths near 1,000

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday warned Nigerians that the current COVID-19 death toll in the country was a wake- up call for citizens to take appropriate measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Read more

3, Appeal court nullifies INEC’s deregistration of 22 political parties

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enlist 22 political parties that were earlier deregistered by the commission. Read more

4. JAMB directs varsities, polytechnics to start Post-UTME test September 7

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday shifted the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) screening in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country till September 7. Read more

5. COVID-19 yet to reach peak in Nigeria —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, warned on Monday the COVID-19 pandemic had not reached its peak in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 10

6. EUROPA: Man Utd reach semi-final after tough win; Inter beat Leverkusen to advance

The Europa League final-eight has kicked off in Germany, with Manchester United and Inter Milan fighting their ways through to the semi-finals. Read more

7. NSE: Market loses N7bn to profit-taking

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange shed N7.452 billion to profit-taking on Monday, ending nine days of consecutive gains. Read more

8. PDP asks Gbajabiamila to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been urged to declare the seat of Yakubu Dogara vacant. Read more

9. I go to bed and wake up thinking about how to solve insecurity —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged the military to up its game in the fight against criminal elements in the country. Read more

10. Makinde sacks works commissioner

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday sacked the state’s Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure, and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions