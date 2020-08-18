10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Over 20,000 Nigerians engaged for Lagos-Ibadan rail project —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday over 20,000 workers were engaged for the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project. Read more

2. August 29 date for resumption of int’l flights not sacrosanct – PTF

The Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday the August 29 resumption of international flights was not sacrosanct. Read more

3. FG may approach ECOWAS court over attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday the Federal Government may approach the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court for a lasting solution to the incessant attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana. Read more

4. Nigeria records 417 new cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 49,485; deaths now 977

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 417 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Why FG reintroduced history to school curriculum —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Monday the future of Nigeria depended on full and accurate knowledge of the nation’s history. Read more

6. FG to end evacuation of Nigerians abroad August 25

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the evacuation of Nigerians in Diaspora would end on August 25. Read more

7. Nigerian govt earmarks N126bn for upgrade of health infrastructure

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said on Monday the Federal Government had set aside N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to upgrade health infrastructure across the country. Read more

8. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 12.82% in July, highest in 27 months

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to its 27-month high and for the 11th consecutive month in July, the statistics office said on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted imports and weighed on logistics and the supply chain. Read more

9. World Bank gives condition for $2.5m COVID-19 grant to states

The World Bank plans to give states in Nigeria $2.5 million each as performance-based grants provided they execute tax relief schemes for individuals and business owners as a buffer against the coronavirus crisis by 30th September. Read more

10. EUROPA: Lukaku, Martinez star as Inter thrash Shakhtar to set up Sevilla final

Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses played as a substitute for Inter Milan as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final. Read more

