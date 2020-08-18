10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.
1. Over 20,000 Nigerians engaged for Lagos-Ibadan rail project —Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday over 20,000 workers were engaged for the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project. Read more
2. August 29 date for resumption of int’l flights not sacrosanct – PTF
The Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday the August 29 resumption of international flights was not sacrosanct. Read more
3. FG may approach ECOWAS court over attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday the Federal Government may approach the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court for a lasting solution to the incessant attack on Nigerian traders in Ghana. Read more
4. Nigeria records 417 new cases of COVID-19 as total rises to 49,485; deaths now 977
Nigeria on Monday night recorded 417 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
5. Why FG reintroduced history to school curriculum —Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Monday the future of Nigeria depended on full and accurate knowledge of the nation’s history. Read more
6. FG to end evacuation of Nigerians abroad August 25
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the evacuation of Nigerians in Diaspora would end on August 25. Read more
7. Nigerian govt earmarks N126bn for upgrade of health infrastructure
The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said on Monday the Federal Government had set aside N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to upgrade health infrastructure across the country. Read more
8. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 12.82% in July, highest in 27 months
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to its 27-month high and for the 11th consecutive month in July, the statistics office said on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted imports and weighed on logistics and the supply chain. Read more
9. World Bank gives condition for $2.5m COVID-19 grant to states
The World Bank plans to give states in Nigeria $2.5 million each as performance-based grants provided they execute tax relief schemes for individuals and business owners as a buffer against the coronavirus crisis by 30th September. Read more
10. EUROPA: Lukaku, Martinez star as Inter thrash Shakhtar to set up Sevilla final
Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses played as a substitute for Inter Milan as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final. Read more