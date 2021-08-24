10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Court restrains Secondus from parading as PDP National chairman

Prince Uche Secondus has been restrained from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or even as a member of the party. Read more

2. Industrial Court directs doctors, Nigerian govt to suspend hostilities as strike enters third week

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain the status quo. Read more

3. We’ll fight with our last blood against grazing reserve, Tiv youths tell Buhari

The Tiv Youth Organisations Worldwide (TYO) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against imposing grazing reserves in their communities in Benue State, vowing to defend their land with their last blood. Read more

4. Plateau will not know peace if killers of Muslim travellers are not prosecuted —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned that Plateau State will not know peace if Governor Simon Lalong interferes in the prosecution and conviction of suspects arrested over the killings of Muslim travellers on August 13. Read more

5. Naira begins new week at N520/$1, but expects recovery

Nigeria’s currency is starting the new week weaker to the dollars, pounds and Euro at the unregulated exchange market, but hope of recovery is on the horizon. Read more

6. Investment into Nigerian capital market dips, as Wapco, Union Bank, others sell off

The total equity value in the Nigerian stock exchange dropped to N20.54 trillion on Monday, as the market dipped by 0.12 percent. Read more

7. Ride-hailing companies to shut down operations in protest against killing of drivers

Ride-hailing companies in Nigeria, on Monday, agreed after a meeting, to shut down operations in Lagos on Tuesday. Read more

8. After 55 years as a widow, wife of first military head of state, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead

The wife of Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, was on Monday pronounced dead. Read more

9. Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint

Unknown gunmen allegedly shot dead two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state. Read more

10. Premier League records 16 new COVID-19 cases

The English Premier League has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 following testing of players and club staff in the past week. Read more

