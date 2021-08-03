10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigerian govt meets ASUU over fresh strike

The Federal Government met the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday over the union’s threat to embark on a fresh strike in the country. Read more

2. ‘Don’t compare us with failed PDP,’ APC tells Jega

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday cautioned the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, to stop attacking the party because of his political interest. Read more

3. After three months, Gov Uzodinma denies sacking Attorney-General

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has recalled his sacked Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, who he sacked among 19 other Commissioners, on May 12, retaining eight other Commissioners. Read more

4. DSS produces 8 of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday presented eigth aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Read more

5. For first time in 44 years, NNPC may declare dividend to Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced plans to declare its first dividends to Nigeria, 44 years after establishment. Read more

6. Commercial banks sell U.S dollar at N412

Nigerian banks on Monday sold the U.S dollars at N412 to Nigerians, check by Ripples Nigeria has shown. Read more

7. Court sentences PDP youth leader to one year in prison for insulting Buhari

The Adamawa State Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in the state, Ikamu Hamidu Kato, to one year in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. Read more

8. Ex-RRS commander, Disu replaces Kyari as head of IGP Intelligence Team

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday appointed the former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP Tunji Disu, as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Read more

9. Three die as police rescue kidnapped wife of Benue commissioner

Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday reportedly rescued the wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing three suspected kidnappers in the process. Read more

10. Ese Brume wins Olympic bronze in long jump – first medal for Nigeria in Tokyo

Team Nigeria have finally clinched a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Ese Brume won a bronze medal in the women’s long jump event. Read more

