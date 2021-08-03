News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. Nigerian govt meets ASUU over fresh strike
The Federal Government met the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday over the union’s threat to embark on a fresh strike in the country. Read more
2. ‘Don’t compare us with failed PDP,’ APC tells Jega
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday cautioned the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, to stop attacking the party because of his political interest. Read more
3. After three months, Gov Uzodinma denies sacking Attorney-General
The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has recalled his sacked Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, who he sacked among 19 other Commissioners, on May 12, retaining eight other Commissioners. Read more
4. DSS produces 8 of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday presented eigth aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Read more
5. For first time in 44 years, NNPC may declare dividend to Nigerians
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced plans to declare its first dividends to Nigeria, 44 years after establishment. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 2, 2021
6. Commercial banks sell U.S dollar at N412
Nigerian banks on Monday sold the U.S dollars at N412 to Nigerians, check by Ripples Nigeria has shown. Read more
7. Court sentences PDP youth leader to one year in prison for insulting Buhari
The Adamawa State Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in the state, Ikamu Hamidu Kato, to one year in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. Read more
8. Ex-RRS commander, Disu replaces Kyari as head of IGP Intelligence Team
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday appointed the former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP Tunji Disu, as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Read more
9. Three die as police rescue kidnapped wife of Benue commissioner
Men of the Police Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday reportedly rescued the wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs Ann Unenge, killing three suspected kidnappers in the process. Read more
10. Ese Brume wins Olympic bronze in long jump – first medal for Nigeria in Tokyo
Team Nigeria have finally clinched a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Ese Brume won a bronze medal in the women’s long jump event. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....