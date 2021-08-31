Connect with us

News

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. We’ll help Nigeria to uncover Boko Haram sponsors – US

The United States on Monday declared its readiness to help Nigeria to uncover the individuals behind the Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Read more

2. CJN summons five Chief Judges over conflicting court orders on PDP crisis, Anambra election

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has summoned the Chief Judges of five states over conflicting orders emanating from their courts. Read more

3. Gov Sule dissolves Nasarawa executive council

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the State Executive Council. Read more

4. Sen Akume warns Gov Ortom against using foul language on Buhari, demands apology

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has cautioned the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, against the use of foul language on President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

5. Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Monday the current security challenges stunted Nigeria’s economic growth. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 30, 2021

6. NSE: Market cap down by 0.40% as investors lose N90bn

Investors lost about N90 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian capital market on Monday. Read more

7. Troops overpowered as ISWAP reportedly attacks town in North-East Nigeria

Suspected members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of Monday attacked Rann, a town in Borno State. Read more

8. Edo govt gives workers seven-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Edo State government has given staff in the state’s Ministry of Heath a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Read more

9. Kano has two million drug addicts, says NDLEA chief, Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), said on Monday Kano State has about two million drug addicts. Read more

10. Tokyo: Oluwafemiayo wins gold in powerlifting; breaks world, paralympic records

Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo has clinched another gold for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...