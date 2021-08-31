News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021
1. We’ll help Nigeria to uncover Boko Haram sponsors – US
The United States on Monday declared its readiness to help Nigeria to uncover the individuals behind the Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Read more
2. CJN summons five Chief Judges over conflicting court orders on PDP crisis, Anambra election
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has summoned the Chief Judges of five states over conflicting orders emanating from their courts. Read more
3. Gov Sule dissolves Nasarawa executive council
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the State Executive Council. Read more
4. Sen Akume warns Gov Ortom against using foul language on Buhari, demands apology
The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has cautioned the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, against the use of foul language on President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more
5. Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Monday the current security challenges stunted Nigeria’s economic growth. Read more
6. NSE: Market cap down by 0.40% as investors lose N90bn
Investors lost about N90 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian capital market on Monday. Read more
7. Troops overpowered as ISWAP reportedly attacks town in North-East Nigeria
Suspected members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of Monday attacked Rann, a town in Borno State. Read more
8. Edo govt gives workers seven-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine
The Edo State government has given staff in the state’s Ministry of Heath a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Read more
9. Kano has two million drug addicts, says NDLEA chief, Marwa
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), said on Monday Kano State has about two million drug addicts. Read more
10. Tokyo: Oluwafemiayo wins gold in powerlifting; breaks world, paralympic records
Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo has clinched another gold for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo. Read more
