10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. PDP ready to sanction members working against it, says Ayu

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, has issued a stern warning to members who work against the party, saying that such an act will not go unpunished. Read more

2. INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

The projectes expenditure for the 2023 general elections is in the tune of N305 billion, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

3. Court invalidates Andy Uba as APC candidate in Anambra guber poll

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, voided the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Andy Uba, in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election. Read more

4. Group challenges Gov Wike to address critical issues raised by Dakuku on economy

A youth group in Port Harcourt, Rivers Renaissance, has called on the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to address critical issues raised by the former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, on the state’s economy and stop beating about the bush. Read more

5. NNPC warns Nigerians to beware of fake recruitment exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has called on the citizenry to disregard the information making the rounds on social media that it is currently conducting a recruitment exercise. Read more

6. Neimeth leads gainers, C&I Leasing tops losers as NGX closes at N22.12trn market cap

The market capitalisation closed at N22.12 trillion when the Nigerian bourse ended activities on Monday, while the All-Share Index hit 42,394.71. Read more

7. Get vaccinated or be denied access to public offices —Plateau Gov, Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the State residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk being barred from entering public offices. Read more

8. Nigeria to increase petroleum exploration reserve to 40 million barrels by 2030 -Ogbonnaya Onu

The Federal Government has reiterated its determination towards increasing the petroleum reserve of the country from the current 36 million barrels to 40 million barrels million by the year 2030. Read more

9. Again, gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill two, raze vehicle in Anambra

Again, unknown gunmen have allegedly attacked a police checkpoint at the Obosi Interchange along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra State, killing two policemen and burning one patrol vehicle. Read more

10. FG schedules 21st National Sports Festival to hold in November, 2022

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 is scheduled to take place in November 2022 following the resolution of the Technical Committee of the National Council on Sports. Read more

