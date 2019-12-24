10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. Buhari appoints new board heads for NCC, NIPOST, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new appointments into top positions in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement issued on Monday by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said it was in line with efforts towards fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the ministry.

Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) was appointed as chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to replace Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West). While Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner. Their appointments are however subject to approval by the Senate. Read more

2. PRESIDENCY TO FALANA: Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution

The Presidency has responded to the statement by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on an alleged third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari. Femi Falana, had during a media interview on Sunday insisted that there was indeed a third term agenda for Buhari, saying that soon, Nigerians would start seeing manifestations of the ‘plot’. But a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential aide on media and publicity, described Falana’s claim as false. Read more

3. SOKU OIL WELLS: PDP orders ceasefire between Wike, Dickson

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to stop forthwith the war of words both have been engaged in the last few days. The two governors have been at each other’s throat since a court in Abuja ruled that the disputed Soku Oil Field belonged to Rivers and not Bayelsa State. Read more

4. Reps want INEC commissioners barred from contesting elections

A bill to bar National and Resident Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from contesting elections, has passed the first reading at the House of Representatives. If the bill is passed and signed into law, they will not be able to run for any elective public offices until five years after resigning or retiring. The bill, sponsored by Mr. Olawale Raji representing Epe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, is seeking to amend the Electoral Act. Read more

5. Buhari govt, not El-Zakzaky should be facing criminal trial, IMN says

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, on Monday lampooned the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that it is the one that should be on trial for criminal acts and not its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife. The group was reacting to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed that El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were being detained for criminal acts. The IMN, in a statement by the President of the Media Forum of the group, Ibrahim Musa, berated the Buhari administration for alleged extrajudicial killings by security agents, claiming killing and mass burial of their members by security forces. Read more

6. The whole world was shocked to see pro-Buhari ‘hoodlums’ attack Deji, others —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday night condemned the hoodlums’ attack on Nigerians protesting the widespread human rights abuse in the country. The party said in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that such attack on Nigerians holding a protest within their constitutionally guaranteed rights points to nothing but “the furtherance of the suppressive plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders in government to subjugate Nigerians, foist a siege mentality on the citizenry and force them to surrender to a repressive rule.” Read more

7. JAMB announces schedule for 2020 UTME

The 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination has been scheduled to hold between March 14 and April 4, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said on Monday. According to the Registrar of the examination body, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, where he met with Commissioners for Education from the 36 states, an optional mock examination for candidates will take place on February 18, 2020. Oloyede also added that registration for the UTME would start on January 13 and end on February 17. Read more

8. Court dismisses Kalu’s bid for post-conviction bail

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday dismissed the application filed by the convicted former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for a post-conviction bail.

The former governor, who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for corruption and money laundering on December 5, has appealed his conviction at the Appeal Court. Kalu had filed the application last week and urged the court to release him on bail for health reasons. Read more

9. Security situation in Yobe still volatile, unpredictable, police say

The Yobe State Police Command has declared that despite the foiling of an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to take over Damaturu, the state capital, on Sunday, the security situation in the state still remains volatile and unpredictable.

This was revealed on Monday by the State Commissioner of Police, Yahaya Abubakar while he was briefing newsmen at the state command in Damaturu on the security situation in the state. According to Abubakar, the attempted invasion of Damaturu by suspected ISWAP fighters, is a confirmation of the assessment of the dire security situation in the state. Read more

10. MINIMUM WAGE: No State will pay less than N30,000 —Governors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Monday insisted on the review of the revenue sharing formula to enable them to meet up with their financial obligations, including the payment of the new N30, 000 minimum wage. The governors said there was no going back on the payment of the new minimum wage but insisted they would not adopt the Federal Government’s template on the consequential adjustment.The Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a chat with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, assured that no state would pay anything less than N30,000 to workers as minimum wage. Read more

