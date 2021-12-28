10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1) Recovered stolen funds used for national projects – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Monday that recovered looted funds were used for the execution of projects across the country…Read more

2) Yoruba Nation unveils app, Pajawiri, to tackle kidnapping in South-West

The South-West secessionist group, Yoruba Nation, has unveiled a surveillance application named “Pajawiri” it said will be used to tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits across the region…Read more

3) 17 months enough for Buhari to end Nigeria’s insecurity – Presidency

The Presidency declared on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari would end the country’s insecurity within the remaining 17 months of his tenure…Read more

4) Singapore lifts travel ban on Nigeria, nine others

Singapore on Monday lifted the travel ban imposed on Nigeria and nine other African countries over the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron…Read more

5) ‘I want to succeed Ikpeazu,’ Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe confirms 2023 guber ambition

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Monday confirmed his 2023 governorship ambition…Read more

6) Ex-Speaker Dogara, Bauchi youths on collision path over anniversary celebration plans

Mwari Youths in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are on a collision course over allegations of security threat in the area as claimed by the former Speaker…Read more

7) Shippers groan as freight cost rises by 1,900%

The Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL) said on Monday the cost of doing business has increased by 1,900 percent over time as traders groan under process challenges at seaports…Read more

8) First Bank hands investors N25.12bn loss as Christmas gift

Christmas period wasn’t all fun for shareholders of First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBN Holdings) after their investment in the lender dwindled 5.73 percent within five days of trading…Read more

9) Bandits reportedly kill 10, abduct 33 women in Zamfara villages

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed 10 people and abducted 33 women in Zamfara on Sunday…Read more

10) Cavani rescues point for Man Utd at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani scored late to help Manchester United secure a point from their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday night…Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now