10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020

1. National Assembly transmits 2021 budget to Buhari

The National Assembly on Monday transmitted the 2021 budget of N13.5trillion to President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

2. 397 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,811. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Lagos govt blames reopening of schools, lifting of restriction on religious gatherings, others for spike in COVID-19 cases

Lagos State government claimed on Monday the opening up of the economy, the re-opening of schools and lifting of restrictions on religious and social gatherings caused the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Read more

4. House of Reps denies apologising to Buhari over summon on insecurity

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, on Monday, refuted reports that it had apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the furore that followed his recent invitation to the National Assembly over the state of insecurity in the country. Read more

5. CAN accuses Presidency, MURIC of twisting Bishop Kukah’s Xmas message

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Presidency and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) of twisting the Christmas message delivered by Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Father Mathew Hassan Kukah. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, December 28, 2020

6. Oil prices near $52 as Trump endorses aid bill, Bonny Light sheds $0.37

Trump, whose administration is about to wind down, had initially said he would block the $2.3 trillion aid and spending package. Europe, in the meantime, teed off a large-scale vaccination campaign on Sunday. Read more

7. NCAA to fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger flouting new flight protocols

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it would apply a fine of $3,500 on airlines for every passenger violating the new protocols on inbound flights from the United Kingdom and South Africa beginning from Monday 28th December. Read more

8. Coronavirus resurgence, oil price volatility put economic recovery in limbo –LCCI

The double whammy of coronavirus pandemic resurgence and sharp volatility of oil prices are the biggest impediments to Nigeria’s comeback to economic growth in the year ahead, the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said. Read more

9. ABCON asks CBN to make BDCs payout agents for diaspora remittances

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make Bureau De Change Operators payout agents for foreign remittances in the country. Read more

10. EPL: Iheanacho misses Leicester penalty at Palace; Chelsea drop more points after Villa draw

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho had his penalty saved as he missed a chance to put Leicester in the lead during their game at Crystal Palace on Monday. Read more