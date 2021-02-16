10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 574 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 146,928. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 574 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash

Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital. Read more

3. FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits

The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries. Read more

4. 109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated for COVID-19 – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Monday at least 109 million Nigerians would be vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next two years. Read more

5. IGP launches Operation Puff Adder ll to check insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the Operation Puff Adder II. Read more

6. Nigerian govt places health workers on Ebola alert

The Federal Government has placed the country’s health workers on alert over the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus Disease in Conakry, Guinea. Read more

7. Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market

The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N68.96 billion during trading. Read more

8. Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief

The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization. Read more

9. SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law

Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market. Read more

10. Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to reclaim fourth spot

Timo Werner scored for the first time in 14 games for Chelsea as the Blues defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday. Read more

