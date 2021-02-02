10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, February 2, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. 676 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 131,918. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 676 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. IGP directs AIGs, CPs to enforce COVID-19 regulations

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday directed the Assistant Inspectors- General of Police in the 17 zonal commands and their Commissioners of Police to ensure full enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021. Read more

3. Nigerian govt mulls suspension of UAE, Netherlands flights over COVID-19 protocols

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said on Monday the Federal Government was looking at the possibility of suspending flight operations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands over the new COVID-19 protocols introduced by both countries. Read more

4. First batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX to arrive Nigeria this month – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX would arrive in Nigeria this month. Read more

5. Buhari approves establishment of federal polytechnic in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam, Plateau State. Read more

6. COVID-19 vaccines important for safety of Nigerians – PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the vaccines for the treatment of the pandemic are important for the safety of Nigerians. Read more

7. Capital market investors gain N227bn as Access Bank investors dump shares

Nigeria’s bourse was greeted by high confidence investors after a weekend break, with the equity capitalisation closing Monday’s market with N22.1 trillion. Read more

8. How fanancier forced Actis to sell stake in C&I Leasing – MD

Peace Mass Transit in January acquired a majority stake in C&I Leasing following the decision of the investor, Actis Nigeria, to exit the company. Read more

9. Six Nigerian banks snub rising non-performing loans to fund Seplat’s plant

At a period loans to the oil industry are non-performing, Nigerian banks still continue to pump credit into the oil market, with the latest beneficiary being Seplat Petroleum, which recently raised $260 million from six Nigerian banks and two foreign lenders. Read more

10. Australian Open delay helped with my recovery from injury —Serena

Serena Williams says she is fit and ready for the Australian Open only because the competition was pushed back by three weeks. Read more

