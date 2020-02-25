10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Tuesday morning.

1. PDP to approach Supreme Court for review of presidential election ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday would approach the Supreme Court for a review of the 2019 presidential election judgement. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said the party took the decision after it uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the Supreme Court to reverse the Bayelsa governorship election ruling in its favour. Read more

2. Court orders full medical attention for El-Zakzaky, wife

A High Court in Kaduna, on Monday, ordered the Nigeria Correctional Center, to give the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat full access to medical services before appearing in court on April 23. Justice Gideon Kurada gave the order after the Controller of the Correctional Centre, Kaduna, appeared in court for the proceedings. The judge had earlier directed the Controller to appear in court and explain why he refused to allow physicians to treat the two defendants as directed by the court on February 6. Read more

3. Borno observes one day prayer session for peace

Borno State on Monday observed a prayer and fasting session in compliance with Governor Babagana Zulum’s directive. The governor had last Friday declared a one-day prayer and fasting session throughout Borno State to ensure the return of peace to the state that had been widely acknowledged as a hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency. The governor in his address to the people of the state expressed optimism that the spiritual exercise would ensure a divine turnaround in the state situation. Read more

4. Judge’s absence stalls Fani-Kayode’s corruption trial

The absence of Justice Rilwan Aikawa on Monday stalled the fraud trial involving a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Federal High Court, Lagos. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fani-Kayode alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf, and a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited on 17 –count charge of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering to the tune of N4.9billion. Read more

5. FINANCIAL MISAPPROPRIATION: Kano anti-corruption agency considering 2 options to ‘nail’ Sanusi

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has called for immediate synergy among all security agencies in Nigeria to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to curbing the rising spate of insecurity in the country. Aisha, who made the call at an international conference on state and security held at the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna on Monday, warned that Nigeria may face worse security problems if the security structure in the country was not re-examined as soon as possible. Read more

6. EFCC quizzes Kano Assembly Minority Leader over alleged N1.5bn fraud

The Minority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Danja, was on Monday quizzed by the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation of about N1.5 billion meant for constituency projects. The Kano State Government was said to have petitioned the anti-graft agency alleging that public funds were being diverted and misappropriated, leading to the ordeal of the lawmaker. Read more

7. SAGAMU RIOTS: Atiku calls for reform of SARS

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following the alleged murder of Remo Stars FC player, Kazeem Tiyamiyu (Kaka) by some operatives attached to the police unit. Reacting to the incident on his official Twitter page on Monday, Atiku condemned the alleged murder of the soccer player on the Sagamu-Abeokuta road by the police officers, adding that they are in the society to protect and not to harm Nigerians. Read more

8. ASO ROCK WATCH: Buhari’s house of commotion, plus how the scales fell off the President’s eyes

The quiet rumblings in President Muhammadu Buhari’s kitchen cabinet fully exploded last week. The National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno, in a leaked memo, published by large sections of the Nigerian press on February 17, 2020, accused the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, of meddling with issues of national security and hijacking the powers of the President.

The author intended maximum damage and so pushed the memo as far as he could. The memo, dated December 9, 2019, with a title: “Disruption of National Framework by Unwarranted Meddlesomeness,” was not just sent to Kyari, it was copied to all the Service, Intelligence and Security Chiefs, Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior and Police Affairs.

Monguno, in the memo alleged that Kyari wrote two circulars on September 13 and November 26, 2019 respectively, with contents and directives which were not in alliance with President Buhari’s orders and that he convened and chaired meetings with heads of defence, security and intelligence agencies with their supervising Ministers in attendance. Read more

9. EFCC re-arraigns Jang for alleged N6.3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former Governor of Plateau, Jonah Jang, over an alleged N6.3 billion fraud. The former governor was arraigned alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam. The duo were first arraigned in June 2018, on a 17 -count charge of misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust and corrupt charges. Read more

10. ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING: Metuh knows fate Tuesday

Justice Okong Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Tuesday deliver judgement in the money laundering trial of a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh. The court disclosed this in a notice sent to the parties in the matter, on Monday.

The judge had on November 26, 2019, adjourned the matter for judgement after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Metuh alongside his firm, Destra Investment Limited in 2016 for allegedly receiving N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) prior to 2015 presidential election. Read more

