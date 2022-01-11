10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Buhari’s rejection of state police authoritative – Clark

A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, on Monday described as unconstitutional and authoritative President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of state police in the country. Read More

2. EFCC recovered N152bn, $386m in 2021 – Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered a total sum of N152 billion and $386 million in 2021. Read More

3. Momodu joins 2023 presidential race

The Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has explicitly declared his intention to vie for the Presidency ahead of the 2023 elections. Read More

4. Buhari’s govt will crush bandits, Boko Haram insurgents – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would crush the bandits and Boko Haram insurgents before the end of his tenure in 2023. Read More

5. EFCC re-arrests socialite, Mompha, for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arrested an Instagram celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha aka Mompha, for alleged money laundering. Read More

6. IPOB clarifies ban on cattle in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday clarified its position on the purported ban of cattle from the North. Read More

7. Tinubu informs Buhari of 2023 presidential ambition

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Monday he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to vie for the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 presidential election. Read More

8. DSS did not invite Kukah over anti-Buhari comments –Spokesperson

The Spokesperson to the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, Reverend Christopher Omotosho has denied a report making the rounds that the cleric was invited by the Department of State Service (DSS) over his criticism of President Muhammadu Buahri. Read More

9. Abdulsamad Rabiu drops to sixth in Africa’s rich list after losing N12.40bn, Dangote retains top position

The founder of BUA Foods, Abdulsamad Rabiu, lost 0.66 percent of his wealth on Monday despite the rise in the value of his staple food company. Read More

10. Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his opinion on the possibility of the Super Eagles winning the just-started 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

