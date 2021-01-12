10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, January 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. NCDC cautions Nigerians on COVID-19, says virus is ‘spreading fast and causing death

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday, alerted Nigerians on the dangerous dimension the COVID-19 pandemic had taken in recent weeks. Read more

2. 1,244 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 101,331. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,244 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. COVID-19 shifted health workers’ attention from HIV, tuberculosis – Minister

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the attention of medical experts from HIV, tuberculosis and other ailments in the country. Read more

4. Why Buhari refuses to sack service chiefs – Presidency

The presidency on Monday explained why President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sack the country service chiefs despite widespread demand for their removal. Read more

5. NIMC warns Nigerians of fake app by fraudsters to harvest BVN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake National Identity Number (NIN) app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) by default. Read more

6. COVID-19: Nigerian govt to review January 18 resumption date for schools

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said on Monday the Federal Government would review the January 18 date for resumption of schools across Nigeria over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

7. PenCom says pension assets rose by N184.68bn in Q3 of 2020

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme had risen by N184.68bn in the third quarter of 2020. Read more

8. Nigerian govt signs $1.9bn agreement for Kano-Niger Republic rail project

The Federal Government has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mota- Engil Group for the construction of $1.959 billion Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge rail project. Read more

9. McKinsey & Company predicts bright future for Nigerian insurance sector

A global management consultancy services firm, McKinsey & Company, has predicted a bright future for the insurance sector in Nigeria and some other African countries, describing Africa as one of the world’s hot regions for insurance penetration. Read more

10. Finidi ‘improving self’ with hopes of coaching Nigeria’s national team in future

Former Nigeria international, Finidi George says he will not relent in improving himself as a football coach despite constant rejection by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Read more

