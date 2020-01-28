10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning.

1. We must avoid circumstances that led to civil war —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, emphasised on the need to avoid situations that led to the Nigerian civil war. The Vice President, who was speaking at a special town hall meeting organised by the Ken Nnamani Centre for Leadership and Development, in conjunction with the National War Museum, to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the Nigerian civil war, said the war was a defining national tragedy that should not be allowed to repeat itself. Read more

2. Buratai tells troops what to do to completely subdue Boko Haram/ISWAP

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has told troops of the Nigerian Army what to do to ensure that Boko Haram insurgents are completely subdued in the northeastern part of Nigeria. The COAS who was reacting to the recent alarm raised by the United Nations (UN) over insurgents’ increasing attacks in the country charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to continue their attack against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists until they are completely subdued. Read more

3. FASHOLA TO STATE GOVTS: You must pay compensations for road projects

Any state government that desires road projects must be prepared to pay compensation to citizens with properties near construction plans, the minister of works and housing has said. Babatunde Fashola stated this when he commenced a two-day inspection of highway projects in Niger State. The former Lagos State governor told journalists that every road project must pass through somebody’s land. Read more

4. Lawan suggests ways to fight insecurity in Nigeria

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has spoken on the need to adopt a system that would reduce the insecurity challenge being faced by Nigerians. The Senate President called for a review of the nation’s security architecture to pave the way for restructuring that will allow other tiers of government to intervene.

Lawan made the call in an interview with journalists on Monday in Abuja. According to him, the Senate would summon the heads of the various security agencies in the country this week to work out a realistic arrangement that could tackle the menace. Read more

5. $1.6BN FRAUD: EFCC files 15 fresh charges against Diezani’s associate Omokore, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed additional 15 criminal charges against Jide Omokore and others. Among the others include two of his companies: Atlantic Energy Brass Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited, Victor Briggs and Members Abiye. The charges were filed in their on-going trial before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to them on Monday. Omokore is an associate of former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Read more

6. Edo govt lists Oshiomhole’s ‘sins’, says he’s disrupting peace in state to massage his ego

The Edo State Government on Monday said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has continued to disrupt peace and safety of the state so as to massage his deflated ego.

The state government also accused the former Edo State governor of causing disruptions that led to bodily harm to citizens and destruction of public and private property. The government stated this in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, adding that Oshiomhole’s disregard for directives had continued to generate tension. Read more

7. AMOTEKUN: Southwest not seceding from Nigeria – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, declared on Monday the Southwest geopolitical zone has no plans to secede from Nigeria, saying the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, was to tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities. He said the creation of Amotekun was also to ensure the safety of people in the Southwest.

According to the governor, the region remains an integral part of the country and will continue to be part of a united and indivisible Nigeria. Fayemi stated these when he hosted a pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams. Read more

8. Jalingo in detention for plotting to overthrow Buhari – Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, said on Monday that the Publisher of the CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, is being detained for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through the RevolutionNow Movement. He said the journalist’s problem was with the Federal Government and not the state government.

Jalingo was arraigned by the Department of State Service (DSS) on August 30, 2019 over alleged disturbance of public peace and treason after criticizing Governor Ayade on social media. The journalist led the RevolutionNow Protest in Cross River State. Read more

9. Court to rule on Adoke’s bail application January 30

Justice A.I. Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Monday adjourned till January 30 hearing on the bail applications filed by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Adoke and other defendants.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week arraigned Adoke and six others on an amended 42-count charge of fraud and money laundering. However, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges, thus setting the stage for their trial. Read more

10. Woman stabs husband to death in Katsina

A woman identified as Rabi Usman has reportedly stabbed her husband to death in Katsina State. The woman, 19, was said to have stabbed her husband, Shamsudeen Salisu, to death in the early hours of Monday. The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident to journalists in the state, said the woman has been arrested and detained in police custody. Read more

