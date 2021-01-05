10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ICC, Amnesty International, others sabotaging Nigeria’s anti-terrorism campaign –Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, accused the International Criminal Court (ICC), Amnesty International and other foreign organizations of constantly harassing Nigerian security forces and sabotaging the country’s anti-terrorism campaign. Read more

2. Buhari destroyed naira with poor policies –Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Monday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of destroying the naira with poor economic policies since he assumed office in 2015. Read more

3. Nigerian Army to recruit 8,000 soldiers –Ndume

The Chairman of Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, Ali Ndume, said on Monday the force would recruit 8000 soldiers for counter-terrorism and anti-banditry campaigns. Read more

4. 1,204 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 91,351. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Obaseki to open defence in alleged certificate forgery case January 5

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to open his defence in the alleged certificate forgery case on January 5. Read more

6. NSE: Industrial and consumer goods stocks propel N458bn gain

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the New Year on Monday, with stocks in industrial and consumer goods propelling a N458.394 billion rise in the value of stocks. Read more

7. 18 domestic airlines share N4bn aviation bailout

The Nigerian government has reportedly distributed a N4billion bailout among 18 scheduled and non-scheduled carriers operating in the nation’s aviation country. Read more

8. Oil prices rise as OPEC+ plans to limit supply, Bonny Light loses $0.23

Oil prices hit their highs in many months on Monday amid hopes that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies will limit supply at present levels next month. Read more

9. Nigerian banks commence implementation of new cheque policy

Nigerian banks have declared the commencement of a new cheque policy set in motion by a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive, that demands the incorporation of a standardised new digit on the magnetic ink character recognition code line and expiry dates on cheque books. Read more

10. Liverpool’s title defence suffers setback after defeat to Southampton

English Premier League leaders, Liverpool fell to their second defeat of the season on Monday night as Southampton secured all three points at home. Read more

