10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020.

1. Buhari will not hand over to treasury looter in 2023 —Presidency

The Presidency said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari would not handover government to a treasury looter in 2023. The Presidency also said President Buhari would not handpick his successor but would ensure that his likely successor enjoyed the support of a large majority of Nigerians. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated these when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today. Read more

2. Don’t listen to those who want a northerner to succeed you, group tells Buhari

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace (MBMJP) Monday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the principle behind zoning of the presidency by shunning agitation for the north to retain the seat in 2023. The Convener of MBMJP, Joe Bukka, said at a press briefing in Makurdi, Benue State, the advice became necessary after he read comments from some political leaders on the matter. According to him, the political leaders have been fanning the embers of disunity for selfish reasons. Read more

3. Obaseki gets backing of Oshiomhole’s APC ward leaders

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday received the blessings of the factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state for his second term bid. According to a statement from the Government House Benin, the leaders gave their endorsement during a visit to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City, on Monday. Read more

4. Gov Zulum confronts soldiers who allegedly extort travellers in Borno over National ID card

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has decried Nigerian military’s alleged collection of N1000 bribe from Borno residents and travellers in the state who do not possess national identity cards. The governor condemned the alleged act on Monday when he visited the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway where numerous travellers were stranded. The security officials manning the highway were said to have prevented them from proceeding on their journey because they had no ID cards and failed to pay N1000 bribe to be allowed to pass. Read more

5. Govt attacks cabal holding down electricity supply in Nigeria

The Federal Government on Monday said the Managing Directors of the Rural Electrification Agency and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company were sacked because they belonged to a cabal holding down the power sector in the country. The Ministry of Power made the clarification on Monday in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Power, Aaron Artimas. According to the statement, the sacked REA and NBET bosses were part of a cabal which held the power ministry by the throat and were “denying Nigerians the full value of their huge investments in the power sector. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Monday morning, January 6, 2020

6. Crisis in Imo as suspended council chairmen clash with security agents

Many people were wounded and cars damaged in the ongoing feud between Governor Emeka Ihedioha‘s transition committee chairmen and the 27 suspended local government chairmen in Imo State. The suspended chairmen were elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. The crisis started on Monday morning after the suspended chairmen came to their office to resume duty in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive on the matter but were denied entry into the premises by security agents. Read more

7. Why Nigeria may not meet universal health coverage target —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday that Nigeria may not achieve universal health coverage by 2030 due to the shortage of health workers. The United Nations Agency said Nigeria boasts of one of the largest stocks of human resources for health in Africa but currently maintains densities of nurses, midwives and doctors that are grossly inadequate to deliver quality health services to the citizens. WHO also identified capacity building, safety concerns and poor welfare for health workers as some of the key challenges in the nation’s health sector. Read more

8. Cleric counters Mbaka’s prediction, says Gov Ihedioha will govern for 8 years

A cleric in Imo State, Pastor Modestus Kelechi Agbakwuru has faulted a prediction by Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka that Governor Emeka Ihedioha would lose his seat to Hope Uzodinma. Agbakwuru is the General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Intercessory Victory Ministry.

Mbaka, a Catholic Priest and the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu had in his prophecy on December 31, 2019, during a passover service, said that Ihedioha would lose his seat to Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during the 2019 general elections. Mbaka on Sunday, January 5, 2020, repeated the prophecy, insisting that the case of Ihedioha losing his seat has already been settled in the spirit realm. Read more

9. Umahi still with us —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday dismissed reports that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as mischievous and self-serving. The Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said in a statement Abakaliki that Umahi was still a bonafide member of the party. The governor had reportedly told journalists at different fora that he belonged to both parties. Nwebonyi said the governor did not involve himself in anti-party activities. Read more

10. After payment of N1.4m ransom, kidnapped Adamawa doctor regains freedom

A doctor with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, identified as Abdurrahman Muhammad Kawuyo who was kidnapped on Sunday by heavily armed men has finally regained freedom after his family paid N1,450,000 ransom requested by his abductors. Dr. Kuwayo who was taken from his Lakare residence in Yola South Local Government Area by gunmen believed to be herdsmen, returned home on Monday according to a family source. His release was confirmed on Monday via a release on the official social media handle of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA). Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions