10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘I’m very much in charge,’ Zulum reacts to appointment of governor by Boko Haram, ISWAP in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday, declared that he is not aware of the reported appointment of a governor over some territories in the state by Boko Haram terrorists, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). Read more

2. Arrest of bandits’ leaders more important than any other arrests in the country —Shehu Sani

The former senator representing Kaduna South, Shehu Sani has stated that it is very important for government and security agencies in the country to effect the arrest of leaders of bandits’ groups terrorizing and kidnapping Nigerians. Read more

3. Count me out of any move to gag media in Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Monday he would never be part of any bill to gag the media in Nigeria. Read more

4. Former INEC chief, Jega, urges Buhari to withdraw Onochie’s nomination as commissioner

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Attahiru Jega, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against the appointment of his aide, Lauretta Onochie as a Commissioner of the electoral body. Read more

5. If Nigeria is doing well, Nnamdi Kanu will not emerge —Father Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu (AMEN) Fr Ejike Mbaka, has once again defended the agitations of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, saying that if things were working well in Nigeria, “Kanu” would not be an issue for the government. Read more

6. Nigerian govt meets Ohanaeze on Kanu

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has met with the legal team of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

7. NSE: Market cap down by 0.35% as investors lose N70bn

The stock market was down by 0.35 percent on Monday as the equity capitalisation crashed to N19.72 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the bourse. Read more

8. Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV boss, Ataga, backtracks, denies hand in the killing

Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, who was arrested for the alleged murder of the CEO of Super Television, Usifo Ataga has changed her statement, saying she is not responsible for his death. Read more

9. Sanwo-Olu’s security details arrest suspected traffic robbers in Lagos

The security details attached to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday morning arrested some suspected criminals who specialise in attacking motorists and other road users in the Ojota area of the state. Read more

10. SportsBusiness: Italy pocket €34m after ‘perfect’ Euros campaign. See Argentina’s Copa money

In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the financial winnings of latest continental champions Italy and Argentina – of Europe and South America respectively. Read more

