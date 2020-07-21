10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 562 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 37,225; death toll now 801

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 562 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Third Mainland Bridge: FERMA intensifies rehabilitation of alternative routes

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) said on Monday it was speeding up alternative routes repairs to ensure smooth rides and avert gridlock during the closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge for repairs. Read more

3. Access Bank takes over Kenya’s Transnational Bank

Access Bank Plc Monday declared it had concluded the takeover process of Kenya’s Transnational Bank Limited, nearly eight months after the deal was brokered. Read more

4. Nigerian writer selected alongside 29 others for prestigious writing programme in US

The United States Department of State on Monday selected Nigerian poet and writer, Ms. Wana Udobang, alongside 29 other writers from across the globe for the 54th International Writing Program (IWP) Fall Residency at the University of Iowa. Read more

5. Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Read more

6. Buhari’s close ally, Isa Funtua dies

The Chairman of Bulet International Construction Company, Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. Read more

7. Umahi to sack 1,000 aides for non-performance August 1

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Monday he would sack over 1,000 aides due to non-performance on August Read more

8. NSE: Market extends loss as profit-taking in bank stocks, negative sentiment continued

The equity market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained the negative performance seen at the previous session on Monday as sell pressure mounted on bank stocks and negative sentiment remained rife.

Read more

9. Pondei has been sick for two weeks, shunned doctor’s advice to attend Reps hearing —NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Monday night its acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, had been sick for over two weeks. Read more

10. CBN spent ₦26.27bn on healthcare projects —Emefiele

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Monday the apex bank had funded about 20 projects valued at ₦26.278 under its credit support intervention for the healthcare industry scheme. Read more

