 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021

8 mins ago

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Nigeria fast becoming a failed state under Buhari – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of dragging the country backward. Read more

2. PDP governors insist on electronic transmission of election results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Monday urged the National Assembly to entrench electronic transmission of election results into the country’s electoral law. Read more

3. ‘Stop blaming us for your party’s woes,’ APC tells PDP governors

The national leadership All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to stop blaming the ruling party or anyone else for their woes. Read more

4. Nigerians feeling the impact of bad governance –Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Monday Nigerians are feeling the impact of bad governance in the country. Read more

5. Buhari signs 2021 supplementary budget of N982.7bn

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N982,729,695,343. Read more

6. Nigerian govt fails in bid to borrow from unclaimed dividends, dormant accounts

A Federal High Court in Abeokuta has issued an interim order barring the federal government from accessing unclaimed dividends of capital market shareholders worth more than N200 billion. Read more

7. Beninese police chases out Igboho’s supporters, journalists from courtroom

Police operatives in the Benin Republic on Monday chased out the Yoruba Nation promoters and journalists who stormed the Cour De’appal De Cotonou to witness the trial of the leader of a Nigerian separatist movement, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Read more

8. Court orders DSS to release #BuhariMustGo protesters arrested at Dunamis church

A court sitting in Abuja on Monday mandated the release of five activists including a blind Saxophonist, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS). Read more

9. Herdsmen kill four in Enugu

Herdsmen in the early hours of Monday killed four persons in two communities in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State. Read more

10. Tokyo 2020: Oshonaike inducted into ‘Club 7’ by table tennis federation

Former African champion Olufunke Oshonaike has been inducted by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) into the exclusive club of seven time Olympian known as the ‘Club 7’. Read more

