10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021

1. Count us out of report linking Wike, Uba to Kanu’s abduction – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as false and malicious report that it linked the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, with the abduction of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. DSS invasion of Igboho’s home a nocturnal coup – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Monday, slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) over last week’s invasion of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State. Read more

3. ‘Inform us ahead of any security operation in states,’ Southern governors tell Nigerian govt

The Southern governors on Monday charged the Federal Government to carry them along in any security operation in their states. Read more

4. Igboho sues DSS, seeks N500m damages over attack on his residence

Self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, through his legal counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, has sued the Department of State Service (DSS) for attacking his residence and damaging his properties. Read more

5. Nigerian govt to go ahead with sale of five power plants

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Dr. Alex Okoh, said on Monday the sale of the five National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) will go on as planned. Read more

6. Southern govs reject 3% equity shares for host communities in PIB, insist on 5%

Southern governors on Monday rejected the proposed 3 percent equity shares proposed for oil- bearing communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly, but insisted on 5 percent, as proposed by the House of Representatives. Read more

7. Kaduna govt orders closure of 13 schools over insecurity

The Kaduna State government on Monday ordered the closure of 13 schools over the growing insecurity in the state. Read more

8. B’Haram/ISWAP rubbish claims by Nigerian govt, appoints commanders, imposes taxes on Borno residents

The Interim Council of the ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists’ group, headed by Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawiy, has appointed new commanders for its operations in parts of Borno State, and gone ahead to impose taxes on farmers and and fishermen in the Lake Chad area. Read more

9. Bandits kidnap students of Bethel Baptist School, Chikun, Kaduna

Mayhem was unleashed in Kaduna on Monday as suspected bandits attacked Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Read more

10. Soldiers foil attempt to kidnap students from Pastor Oyedepo’s Kaduna school

But for the timely intervention of soldiers in the early hours of Monday, bandits would have succeeded in abducting students of the Faith Academy, Kaduna, a secondary school founded by Bishop David Oyedpo. Read more

