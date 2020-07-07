10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 575 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 29,286; death toll now 654

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 575 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Police dismiss 10 senior officers, demote eight others for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Monday 10 senior police officers had been dismissed for alleged misconduct in the line of duty. Read more

3. Protesters at US embassy demand probe of Atiku, other PDP chieftains over alleged link with Hushpuppi

A group of protesters on Monday stormed the United States Embassy in Abuja and demanded the arrest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Timi Frank, Dino Melaye and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains over alleged link with suspected internet fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode, alias Hushpuppi. Read more

4. Ganduje lacks moral right to speak on corruption —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday described the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a “barefaced treasury looter who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption.” Read more

5. Magu must step aside from EFCC immediately —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday night asked the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to step aside and allow an unhindered probe into allegations of corruption against him. Read more

6. Ondo State gov, Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19, appoints new SSG

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 virus, days after going into self-isolation. Read more

7. Oil workers in black attire block Imo govt house to protest months of unpaid salaries

The Imo State Government House on Monday witnessed another blockage over the state government’s inability to pay salaries of some workers. Read more

8. COVID-19: FG dispatches 17-member team to Cross River

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, dispatched a 17-man team to engage with the Cross River State government on the state’s COVID-19 response and aligning it with the national strategy. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to begin decontamination of schools Tuesday

The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, said on Monday the decontamination of schools ahead of the resumption of academic activities would begin on Tuesday. Read more

10. ALLEGED FRAUD: Shehu Sani demanded for N4m to give four judges —Witness

Alhaji Sani Dauda, a prosecution witness in the alleged bribery and fraud trial involving a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, that the defendant asked him to give N1 million each to four judges to “help” his case. Read more

