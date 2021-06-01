10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Gulak’s murder a clear case of political assassination – Gov Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, claimed on Monday the murder of a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was a political assassination. Read more

2. ‘Nigeria’s South-East a no-go area for now,’ ACF warns Northerners

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday, expressly warned Northerners against travelling to the South-East for now in view of the current security situation in the country. Read more

3. #RevolutionNow convener, Sowore, allegedly injured by police at Abuja rally

Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoleye Sowore was injured in a clash with policemen on Monday. Read more

4. Gov Ayade sacks four commissioners, five aides over alleged refusal to join APC

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has sacked four commissioners and five aides in the state following their alleged refusal to join him in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. Nigeria’s Customs generates N799bn in five months, begins verification of private jet owners

Nigeria Customs Service has so far generated N799 billion in the first five months of this year. Read more

6. Buhari appoints Kingibe as Special Envoy on Lake Chad Basin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Amb. Babagana Kingibe as his Special Envoy on the Lake Chad Basin Region. Read more

7. Two officers, eight suspected IPOB members died in Abia SCID attack – Police

The Abia State Police Command said on Monday two officers died in last week’s attack on the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Umuahia North local government area of the state. Read more

8. 13 die as bandits attack community, police station in Niger

At least 13 persons died in a bandit attack on Beri town in Bobi district of Niger State on Monday. Read more

9. JAMB charges candidates N700 for mock examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday asked the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to pay N700 for mock examination in the country. Read more

10. Zidane gives reason for leaving Real Madrid in open letter to fans

Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, in an open letter to fans on Monday morning, shared on the reason why he left the club. Read more

