10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states —Clark

A former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin Clark, said on Monday President Mohammed Buhari lacks the power to impose open grazing on the states. Read more

2. Ebonyi will not give out land for cattle ranching – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Monday voiced his opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest to bring back cattle grazing routes in the country. Read more

3. EFCC arrests fake native doctor for alleged N250m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a fake native doctor, Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka aka Awise, leader of a fraud syndicate that operates from a shrine at Ashipa Town, near Abeokuta, Ogun State. Read more

4. ‘Show leadership to save Nigeria from collapse,’ Soyinka tells Buhari

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show quality leadership in tackling the various challenges plaguing the country. Read more

5. IMF urges Nigeria to increase company tax

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday urged Nigeria and other African countries to tax the private sector more in order to grow the economy. Read more

6. Boko Haram reportedly releases abducted aid workers, other hostages

The Boko Haram has reportedly released several humanitarian workers and other persons abducted in the North-East early this year. Read more

7. UNICEF demands release of 150 abducted Niger Islamiyya students

The United Nations International Children Educational Fund (UNICEF) on Monday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of 150 abducted students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Read more

8. Nigerian Army debunks rumours of troops on vengeance mission in Abia

The Nigerian Army High Command has debunked speculations that made the round on social media that troops were on a revenge mission in Abia State, following the alleged killing of a soldier. Read more

9. PDP governors decry Nigeria’s rising debt profile, fault Twitter ban

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ on Monday decried the country’s rising profile under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch. Read more

10. Euro 2020: Wasteful Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Three-time European champions Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in their opening game of the Euro 2020. Read more

