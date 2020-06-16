10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 573 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 16,658. Death toll now 424

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 573 new COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja. Read more

2. Lagos govt to sanction schools defying directive on closure

The Director-General of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, warned on Monday that schools flouting the federal and state governments’ directive on the closure of learning environments would be sanctioned. Read more

3. Nigeria Governors’ Forum reacts to Wike’s statement that it is a “beggars’ forum”

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said on Monday Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, remained an old and very strong member of the forum despite his recent attack on the governors. Read more

4. INSECURITY: Femi Adesina warns Nigerians against calling Buhari a failure

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has warned Nigerians against describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure. Read more

5. Nigerian govt develops three-year COVID-19 plan, says virus ‘will be with us for a long time’

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the ministry had developed a Health Sector Response Plan for the containment of COVID-19 within the next three years. Read more

6. AIRPORT REOPENING: FAAN orders passengers to arrive airport three hours before flight

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that passengers willing to travel on resumption of flight operations in the country must be present at the airport three hours before take-off. Read more

7. FALSE CONTRACTS: Ex-Gov Okorocha begged me to lie to EFCC, coach others to do same —Witness

The owner of Zigreat International Company Limited, Mr Stanley Enwereaku has claimed that former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, begged him to make false contract claims before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more

8. COVID-19: Oyo govt relaxes curfew, directs all workers to resume June 22

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, announced the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Read more

9. NSE: Investors lose N119 billion to intense profit-taking

The Nigerian equities market extended last week’s losses on Monday as profit-taking efforts caused investors to dump large volumes of stocks for sale. Read more

10. ‘Obaseki, his deputy, entire APC structure in Edo will be joining us soon’ —PDP

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, said on Monday Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his allies would be joining the party soon. Read more

