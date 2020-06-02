10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 416 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 10578; death toll climbs to 299

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 416 fresh COVID-19 cases in 19 states of the federation and Abuja, the nation’s capital. Read more

2. #JusticeForUwa: UNIBEN delegation visits family of dead student

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Monday, visited the family of the slain 100-level student of the institution, Vera Omozuwa, to commiserate with them over the death of their daughter. Read more

3. We’re worried that COVID-19 has diverted attention, resources from other diseases —WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday night the COVID-19 had diverted public attention and resources from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including diabetes, cancer, and hypertension. Read more

4. Nigerian govt reduces petrol pump price to N121.5

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Monday declared a new pump price band of N121.50 to N123.50 per litre for Premium Motors Spirit also known as petrol. Read more

5. COVID-19: Nigerian govt directs hotels to resume operations

The Federal Government on Monday directed hotels in the country to reopen for business from June 2. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 1, 2020

6. Nigerian govt reveals plan for resumption of international, local flights

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday the date for the resumption of international flights in the country would be announced in due course. Read more

7. Court bars Edo govt from trying Oshiomhole for corruption

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday issued an interim order restraining the Edo State government from acting on the report of the state’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry which indicted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for corruption. Read more

8. NSE: FBN Holdings, GTB, Japaul drive volume as market gains N24 billion

The equity market added N24.193 billion on Monday with heavy trading in the shares of FBN Holdings, GTB and Japaul accounting mostly for the volume of trade. Read more

9. EDO POLL: INEC sets up portal for forms’ submission

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday the commission had set up a dedicated portal through which political parties taking part in the Edo State governorship slated for September 19 would submit their candidates’ nomination forms. Read more

10. Inter-state travel still banned, religious gatherings now allowed; Nigerian govt unveils new COVID-19 guidelines

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday the Federal Government had extended the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown across the country by two additional weeks. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions