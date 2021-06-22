News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘We are highly marginalized but Ndigbo will not leave Nigeria for anybody,’ says Abaribe
Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday, decried the marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria, saying no amount of threat would stop the people of the South-East from demanding equity and fair treatment in the country. Read more
2. APC will face challenges in 2023 if … – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would face challenges without President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if urgent interventions are not put in place to address the party’s problems. Read more
3. Suit by Kalu’s firm, Slok, to stop retrial of N7.1bn fraud case by EFCC continues July 13
The hearing of the suit filed by Slok, a firm owned by the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), would continue on July 13. Read more
4. Court orders Nigerian govt to pay $951m accruable oil revenue to Bayelsa Govt
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million to the Bayelsa Government. Read more
5. Court orders Mobil, NNPC to pay N81.9bn to Akwa Ibom communities for oil spillage
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and its joint venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay N81.9 billion to Ibeno villages in Akwa Ibom State for oil pollution in the communities. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 21, 2021
6. Bitcoin investors in Nigeria, others lose $59.9bn as value of crypto coin drops by 6.48%
Bitcoin investors in Nigeria and other countries across the world suffered a huge loss on Monday as the value of the most popular cryptocurrency dropped by 6.48 percent within 24 hours. Read more
7. Nigerian govt meets banks on payment of N20,000 stipends to participants of 774,000 special works programme
The Federal Government on Monday met with the seven banks handling payment of N20,000 stipends to 774,000 participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme. Read more
8. NDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has opposed agitations for the legalisation of cannabis in the country. Read more
9. Heritage Bank staff storm Andy Uba’s home to demand loans repayment (Video)
Heritage Bank employees on Monday stormed the home of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, in Abuja to demand the repayment of loans he took a few years ago. Read more
10. Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Russia to reach knockouts as Belgium beat Finland
Denmark have secured a place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 after sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory over Russia on Tuesday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....