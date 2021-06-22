10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘We are highly marginalized but Ndigbo will not leave Nigeria for anybody,’ says Abaribe

Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday, decried the marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria, saying no amount of threat would stop the people of the South-East from demanding equity and fair treatment in the country. Read more

2. APC will face challenges in 2023 if … – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Monday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would face challenges without President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 if urgent interventions are not put in place to address the party’s problems. Read more

3. Suit by Kalu’s firm, Slok, to stop retrial of N7.1bn fraud case by EFCC continues July 13

The hearing of the suit filed by Slok, a firm owned by the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), would continue on July 13. Read more

4. Court orders Nigerian govt to pay $951m accruable oil revenue to Bayelsa Govt

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Federal Government to pay $951 million to the Bayelsa Government. Read more

5. Court orders Mobil, NNPC to pay N81.9bn to Akwa Ibom communities for oil spillage

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and its joint venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay N81.9 billion to Ibeno villages in Akwa Ibom State for oil pollution in the communities. Read more

6. Bitcoin investors in Nigeria, others lose $59.9bn as value of crypto coin drops by 6.48%

Bitcoin investors in Nigeria and other countries across the world suffered a huge loss on Monday as the value of the most popular cryptocurrency dropped by 6.48 percent within 24 hours. Read more

7. Nigerian govt meets banks on payment of N20,000 stipends to participants of 774,000 special works programme

The Federal Government on Monday met with the seven banks handling payment of N20,000 stipends to 774,000 participants of the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) programme. Read more

8. NDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has opposed agitations for the legalisation of cannabis in the country. Read more

9. Heritage Bank staff storm Andy Uba’s home to demand loans repayment (Video)

Heritage Bank employees on Monday stormed the home of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, in Abuja to demand the repayment of loans he took a few years ago. Read more

10. Euro 2020: Denmark thrash Russia to reach knockouts as Belgium beat Finland

Denmark have secured a place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 after sealing an emphatic 4-1 victory over Russia on Tuesday night. Read more

