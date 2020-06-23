10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 675 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 20,919; death toll now 525

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Fayemi signs revised Ekiti appropriation bill into law

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday signed the revised supplementary Appropriation Bill of N91.128 billion into law. Read more

3. No coronavirus-free state in Nigeria —NCDC

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Monday no state in Nigeria was free of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

4. N32.8bn FRAUD: EFCC re-arrests convicted ex-director

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday the convicted former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, John Yusuf, had been re-arrested by its operatives. Read more

5. Ghanaian paramount chief dismisses report of demolition of Nigerian High Commission building

As anger rages over the demolition of a Nigeria High Commission building in Ghana, the paramount chief of the Osu Traditional Area in the West African nation, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, claimed on Monday all pieces of land in Greater Accra Region of the county had been trespassed upon by unknown persons. Read more

6. EDO: I don’t need a godfather to win election –Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Monday he did not need a godfather to win an election. Read more

7. Mahrez, Foden net doubles as Man City thrash Burnley

Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both scored twice as Manchester City thrash Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League on Monday night. Read more

8. Super Falcons kit voted best jersey of 2019 W’Cup in FIFA poll

The home kit of Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup has been voted as the best Jersey of the tournament. Read more

9. NSE: Prestige, Neimeth, Cutix lead losers as market sheds N38bn

The Nigerian bourse closed in the negative territory on Monday, extending the loss recorded at Friday’s session as investors lost N38 billion on the back of relentless profit-taking. Read more

10. Ondo deputy governor’s defection a boost to PDP —Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said on Monday the defection of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, will boost the party in the October 10 governorship election in the state. Read more

