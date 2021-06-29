10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Reps probe alleged $30bn revenue leakage

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing into the alleged $30 billion annual revenue leakages arising from payments on contracts by companies. Read more

2. Court sets date to rule on suit seeking forfeiture of $5.8m, N2.4bn linked to Patience Jonathan

Justice T.G. Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday adjourned till October 7, 2021 to hear a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of the $5.78 million and N2.4 billion linked to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. Read more

3. ICPC to arraign ex-JAMB registrar for alleged N900m fraud July 6

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will arraign the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged N900 million fraud on July 6. Read more

4. ‘Avoid juicy and irresistible temptations,’ CJN counsels new Appeal Court justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Monday cautioned the new justices of the Court of Appeal to avoid “juicy and irresistible temptations.” Read more

5. NDIC to begin payments to depositors of failed banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced verification exercise for depositors of failed 14 banks and 22 Microfinance Banks (MFBs). Read more

6. At 22%, Nigeria has one of lowest debt to GDP ratio among peers

Despite the backlash that trailed Nigeria’s consistent borrowing, the country has one of the lowest debts to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among peers. Read more

7. Benue govt demolishes suspected kidnapper’s houses in Makurdi

The Benue State government on Monday demolished two houses belonging to a suspected kidnap kingpin, Aondofa Cephas Chekele aka Azonto, in the state. Read more

8. 12 Boko Haram insurgents, two soldiers die in failed Borno attack

Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion on Sunday killed 12 Boko Haram fighters in a failed attack in Borno State. Read more



9. Nigeria, two others to begin Lassa fever vaccine trials

The United States said on Monday a new phase of Lassa fever vaccine clinical trials would begin in Nigeria and two other countries in West Africa soon. Read more

10. BREAKING… Mbappe misses decisive penalty as France knocked out of Euros by Swiss

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe missed his penalty kick during a shootout as France crashed out of Euro 2020 following defeat to Switzerland. Read more

