10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning.

1. 566 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 25,133; death toll now 573

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 566 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Soldier in video berating Buratai sues army for detaining him and his wife

A soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpani, has sued the Nigerian Army the Chief of Army Staff and the Attorney General of the Federation over the arrest and detention of he and his wife, Victoria, claiming it was a breach of their fundamental human rights. Read more

3. BRIBERY: Senator Sani may return to prison as judge threatens to revoke his bail

Senator Shehu Sani may be rearrested and sent back into prison over his ongoing alleged bribe taking trial. Read more

4. NASS, DisCos agree to halt tariff hike

The leadership of the National Assembly on Monday succeeded in persuading the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to defer the planned tariff hike till the first quarter of 2021. Read more

5. Police arrests kidnappers who allegedly killed doctor, son after collecting N7.5m ransom

The police said on Monday operatives of the Intelligence Response Team had arrested members of a kidnap syndicate who allegedly killed three of their victims after collecting N7.5 million ransom from their family members. Read more

6. Buhari violated no law by holding APC meeting in State House –Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of wrongdoing in the All Progressive Congress (NEC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held last Thursday in Abuja. Read more

7. KOGI: Court reserves judgment in SDP, PDP candidates’ appeals

The Court of Appeal on Monday reserved judgment in two suits filed by the duo of Natacha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Musa Wada. Read more

8. NSE: Consumer Goods Index leads as market extends gain

The Nigerian bourse posted further gain on Monday with the market capitalisation rising by N15.579 billion on the back of buy pressure particularly in the shares of Nestle, Okomu Oil, UACN and PZ. Read more

9. EDO: INEC closes dedicated portal for parties’ nominations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday it had closed its dedicated portal designed for political parties to submit the details of their candidates for the Edo State governorship election. Read more

10. Tambuwal counters NBS, says Sokoto not one of the poorest states in Nigeria

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Monday his state was not one of the poorest in Nigeria, contrary to a current report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Read more

