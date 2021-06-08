10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. I am not interested in 2023 presidential election –Soludo

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, has described the emergence of the 2023 campaign posters featuring him and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the handiwork of desperate politicians in the country. Read more

2. Asking TV, radio stations to deactivate Twitter accounts unlawful —SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has decried the directive by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to all broadcast stations in the country to suspend the patronage of Twitter with immediate effect, describing it as “unlawful and unconstitutional”. Read more

3. Reps summon NSA, IGP, others over recovered loot

The House of Representatives Committee has summoned the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security Adviser to appear before it over recovered looted funds from 2002 to 2020. Read more

4. Nigerian govt gives conditions to reverse Twitter ban

In a bid to redress the fallout that emanated from the ban on Twitter usage, the Nigerian Government on Monday disclosed conditions required before a reversal can be effected. Read more

5. CBN raises FOREX allocations to banks

With the parallel market exchange rate soaring, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an increase in the amount of foreign exchange supplied to banks. Read more

6. ASUU rejects sack of 16 lecturers, two others for participating in NLC warning strike in Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) Chapter, on Monday rejected the sack of 16 lecturers and two non-academic staff of the institution by the state government. Read more

7. Nigerian govt may consider death penalty for vandalisation of rail tracks – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday the Federal Government may consider capital punishment for vandalisation of rail tracks in the country. Read more

8. IGP suspends permits for tinted windscreens in vehicles

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has issued a directive for the suspension of permit for usage of tinted windscreens in vehicles across the country. Read more

9. Pakistani court overturns Christian couple’s death sentence over blasphemy

A Pakistani court has overturned the death sentence handed to a Christian couple for alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammad and Islam, acquitting them for lack of evidence after they had spent seven years on death row. Read more

10. Onuachu crowned best African player in Belgium

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been named the best African player in Belgium as he bagged the Ebony Shoe. Read more

