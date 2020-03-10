10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Tuesday morning.

1. Kano State govt names Aminu Ado Bayero as new Emir of Kano

Kano State Government on Monday evening appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. Bayero, the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaced Muhammad Sanusi 11, who was dethroned by the state government on Monday morning and had been banished to Nasarawa. Read more

2. Security agents arrest dethroned Emir of Kano, whisk him to Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been reportedly arrested by security operatives and whisked him out of the state. Unconfirmed reports said the security operatives are heading to Nassarawa State where the deposed Emir will spend the rest of his life. Read more

3. ACF calls for calm over Sanusi’s dethronement

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday evening called for calm and understanding over the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim made the call in a statement in Kaduna. Read more

4. Second confirmed case of coronavirus a Nigerian, Lagos govt says

The Lagos State Government said on Monday the second confirmed case of coronavirus is a Nigerian. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on the update of the COVID-19 case in Lagos, said the second patient resides in Ogun, and was among those isolated at Lafarge Plant in Ewekoro. Read more

5. Lagos govt unveils identities of passengers on same flight with coronavirus index case

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Monday, released the names of two men who are currently wanted over their contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case. Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus about two weeks ago after a 44-year-old Italian tested positive for the disease. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Monday morning, March 9, 2020

6. Buhari inaugurates 12-member task force to halt spread of coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up a 12-member Presidential Task Force for the control of the coronavirus in the country. The panel is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha. Read more

7. Nigerian govt orders ‘quick assessment’ of impact of Coronavirus on economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday set up a committee headed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to assess the impact of the raging coronavirus on Nigeria’s 2020 budget. Read more

8. UNIZIK orders Chinese lecturers not to return over coronavirus

Authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Monday ordered all its Chinese lecturers and others who travelled to the South East Asian nation as part of the universities’ exchange programme to remain there following the outbreak of coronavirus that had killed 3, 000 and infected 100, 000 others in 17 countries including Nigeria. Read more

9. OIL PRICE CRASH: Buhari holds emergency meeting with some govt officials

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday summoned an emergency meeting of some government officials over the sudden crash of oil price. Those at the meeting included Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Read more

10. PDP tells NASS to reject ‘anti-people’ social media bill

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday implored the leadership of the National Assembly to reject the anti-social media bill, saying it is anti-people and unconstitutional.The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians, including the media, organized civil society and all pro-democracy groups, to unite against moves to pass the anti-social media bill at the NASS. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions